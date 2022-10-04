Tucson's theater season in full swing this weekend

An ugly duckling, a child dancing with a candy skeleton and a guy seeking redemption one guitar chord at a time are among the theater offerings on stage this weekend in Tucson.

Red Herring Puppets is telling the classic folktale of “The Ugly Duckling” with a cast of hand and rod puppets and a few original tunes. The story is timeless: a not-so-attractive duckling is ridiculed and lonely until its sweet disposition begins to shine thanks to new friends: an old woman, a cat and a hen.

The trio of friends help the duckling realize its inner beauty and true self. Performances are at 2 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 8, and 2 p.m. Sundays, Oct. 9-23, at Red Herring Puppets, 4500 N. Oracle Road, in the upper level of Tucson Mall, between Macy’s and Forever 21. Tickets are $8 and can be reserved at redherringpuppets.com. Details: 828-273-1488.

Arizona Arts Live is hosting the return of “Sugar Skull! A Dia de Muertos Musical Adventure” at Centennial Hall on Sunday, Oct. 9. The show, which tours nationally, was at Fox Tucson Theatre in 2019. To the soundtrack of regional and Mexican music and dance, “Sugar Skull” tells the story of 12-year-old Vita Flores’s journey from not understanding why her family throws a party for the dead to becoming a true believer after befriending a candy skeleton that comes to life and helps her unravel the true meaning of Dia de los Muertos.

There’s singing, dancing and dead people as well as a little mischief and a famous guest appearance by La Calavera Catrina, whose mask has come to represent Dia de los Muertos. Sunday’s performance begins at 4 p.m. at Centennial Hall, 1020 E. University Blvd., on the University of Arizona campus. The show runs just over an hour and tickets are $23 with discounts available through arizonaartslive.com; 520-621-3341.

Arizona Theatre Company‘s 2022-23 season opener “The Lion” runs through Oct. 15 at the Temple of Music and Art, 330 S. Scott Ave. It’s a one-man folk musical starring Max Alexander-Taylor as Ben in a true story of survival and redemption “that reminds us that great things can come from challenging times,” according to the play’s description.