Tucson's True Concord 2022-23 season is 'Out of this World'

True Concord Voices & Orchestra has dubbed its upcoming 19th season "Out of This World" for good reason.

The season opens with a musical and visual celebration of the solar system and includes Haydn's monumental oratorio "The Creation."

Add to that the much-anticipated world premiere of Jocelyn Hagen's "Here I Am" commissioned by True Concord, Rachmaninoff's Vespers and motets by Brahms, Bruckner, Bach and Mozart, and the season screams "Out of This World."

Season tickets are on sale now through trueconcord.org. True Concord performs at venues throughout Tucson.

The season at a glance:

• Tim Takach's "Helios," a musical and visual celebration of the solar system, Sept. 30-Oct. 2. This will be the Southwest premiere for the work, which Takach composed in 2019. The performance will include the world premiere of visuals by Deborah Johnson that True Concord commissioned and the finale from Beethoven's Symphony No. 9, transcribed by Franz Liszt and performed by Tucson pianist Alexander Tentser.

• "Bach, Brahms, Bruckner, Mozart and more motets," Nov. 4-6

• "Lessons & Carols by Candlelight" — True Concord's annual holiday gift to Tucson — Dec. 15-18

• Jocelyn Hagen's "Here I Am," featuring soprano Susanna Phillips and Tucson Girls Chorus, Jan. 27-29. This world premiere of the work that True Concord commissioned was postponed last season due to the pandemic. It is presented as part of the 2023 Tucson Desert Song Festival.

• Haydn's "The Creation," Feb. 24-26

• Rachmaninoff's "Vespers," March 24-26

The season also includes an up close recital series that kicks off with Susanna Philips and pianist Christopher Cano on Jan. 31. The Metropolitan Opera regular will perform works by Brahms, Robert Schumann, Clara Schumann, Delibes, Bizet, Ravel and others as part of the Tucson Desert Song Festival.

Also on that series, which is held at the University of Arizona's Holsclaw Hall:

• Contralto Emily Marvosh with a pianist to be announced, Feb. 28

• Baritone Edward Vogel and pianist Mark Laseter, "The Lost Chord: Forgotten Treasures of British Song," March 28

