Tucson's True Concord choir hits pause as omicron rates hike

True Concord Music Director Eric Holtan said he hopes to reschedule the event once he can get a date that works for guest vocalist Susanna Phillips and his choir, whose members come from all over the country.

"She has been keeping her finger on the pulse of all things COVID … and according to her, this omicron wave is intensifying and could be peaking around the time of these concerts," Holtan said of the event, which was supposed to happen Jan. 28-30 with the professional choir and the Tucson Girls Chorus. "In light of that and the fact that we have all these artists coming from all across the country and the unpredictability of the airlines, we felt it was too risky.”