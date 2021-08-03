Tucson's Unscrewed Theater returns to the stage with big shows this weekend

“We have a really supporting community of people and volunteers and we were able to get donations, which went toward our operating expenses,” Seidman said. “And the (city) grant took care of our rent. With that combination we were able to stay afloat through the pandemic.”

This weekend’s shows will feature sets by Unscrewed’s house teams, including From the Top, which takes the audience’s suggestions and improvises a full musical complete with a pianist accompanying them and choreography; and Big Daddies, with fathers/comedians Mike Pierce and Matt Beaudry, who start off their set telling the audience that between them they have seven kids but only one in common.

Don’t ask.

Unscrewed will use only 100 of its 120 seats to provide some social distancing. It also is asking guests to wear masks, especially if they are not vaccinated. The performers will not be masked during the show, but they will don masks when they are off stage, Seidman said.

“We are very excited. We are — what is the perfect word — thrilled to be able to be back on stage doing what we love to do, which is to make people laugh,” Seidman said. “We feel like people need to laugh and we are good at it.”

This weekend marks Unscrewed’s return to weekly in-person performances on Fridays and Saturdays. It also will resume its improv class in-person. For details, visit unscrewedtheater.org.

