Well this is new.

Director Brent Gibbs has set the Arizona Repertory Theatre production of “Romeo and Juliet” in 19th century Kentucky.

And while it is jarring, at first, to hear William Shakespeare’s poetry in a Kentucky accent, his take on the tragedy works.

So does this: Gibbs chose to switch the lines between Capulet and Lady Capulet. So when Juliet refuses to marry who her parents choose (Paris), it is the mother who speaks out in anger. Hearing “Hang thee, young baggage! Disobedient wretch! I tell thee what: get thee to church o' Thursday, or never after look me in the face,” feels colder and crueler coming from the mother. Tess Dinerstein, a University of Arizona senior, smashed the role. She was downright scary when she got mad.

Gibbs also injected Applacian ballads, all about death and dying, into the play. That, too, was a sort of stroke of genius.

Max Murray gave Romeo the innocence and passion necessary in the young lover. His Juliet, Sydney Di Sabato, matched him. One almost blushes witnessing the intense romance between the two.

Juliet’s nurse often garners many of the necessary laughs in the tragedy, and Madelyn Whitehead, though somewhat subdued, gives us the lighthearted moments we needed.

Patrick Ryan as Romeo’s friend Mercutio also added humor.

Ben James as the quick-tempered Tybalt and Romeo’s enemy, captured the swag and fury of the character.

Babacar Ba handily played Friar Lawrence, who marries Romeo and Juliet and anguishes over and takes responsibility for the deaths of the young lovers.

Also impressive was Clayton Lukens as Romeo’s loyal and thoughtful friend Benvolio.

This production reminds us what a stellar theater program the UA offers. That it has decided to do away with the musical theater portion of the program means that we will soon no longer be able to watch talents like De Sabara and Lukens, both musical theater majors, develop on the UA stage. That is a loss.

Arizona Repertory Theatre's "Romeo and Juliet" runs through March 19 at the Tornabene Theatre in the UA Fine Arts complex, on the southeast corner of East Speedway and North Park Avenue.

Tickets are $32 with discounts available. Students are free on day of performance and with a valid ID.