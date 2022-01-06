Updated 'My Fair Lady,' on stage in Tucson, has a strong message for the times

Centennial Hall's stage was transformed into the early 20th century streets of London, where the downtrodden often intersect with the well-to-do in Lerner and Loewe's classic "My Fair Lady."

But in the Bartlett Sher directed revival, which Broadway in Tucson is hosting through Sunday, Jan. 9, Shereen Ahmed's Eliza Doolittle takes her cues from the #MeToo movement, standing up more forcefully to Laird Mackintosh's Professor Harry Higgins than past iterations of the poor flower-selling Cockney-accented street girl from the wrong side of the tracks.

Ahmed delivered a powerful and entertaining performance when the award-winning musical opened for its five-day run on Jan. 5. From the opening scenes when she encounters Higgins and Colonel Pickering (delightfully played by Kevin Pariseau), Ahmed brought an edge to her character that let you know her version of Eliza wasn't going to put up with Higgins' abuses unchallenged.

"My Fair Lady" is the story about a bet: Higgins, a know-it-all phonetics expert and all-around snob, bets the equally snobbish but far more tolerant Pickering that he can transform Eliza into a proper lady by changing the way she speaks. He goes as far as to predict that he can pass her off as London nobility.