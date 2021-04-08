Virtually in Tucson: Lewis Black lends hand to UA law school benefit from New York

And in the process, there is a pretty good chance you will laugh yourself silly.

During our conversation with Black, he talked about politics, the 2020 presidential election and getting back on stage.

"I’ll start looking at my stuff again in a couple of months. I’m not ready to start doing it until I’ve got dates," said Black, whose last Tucson concert was his February 2019 show at Fox Tucson Theatre.

Black's last standup show was on March 13, 2020, days after the coronavirus was declared a global pandemic and the day that President Trump declared it a national emergency. The show was part of Black's "It Gets Better Every Day" tour that he had launched in January 2020, but for this show in tiny New Buffalo, Michigan, Black renamed the show "Thanks for Risking Your Life."

The show was filmed and later released as a special on Amazon Prime, something that Black called a bit of a fluke.

"We were lucky enough to have enough cameras going,” he said, adding that the original plan was to film a live show for a special later in the tour. But after that night in New Buffalo, Black's tour came to an abrupt halt.