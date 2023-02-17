The performance, at 2 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 19, at St. Mark’s United Methodist Church, 1431 W. Magee Road, also will feature the stories of two Middle East war refugees.

“I’m so grateful for the two incredible women who responded to an invitation to share their stories as war refugees from Syria and Afghanistan,” UA Choral Activities Director Elizabeth Schauer said in a written release. “They are a beautiful part of the fabric of our Tucson community, and their voices have been a powerful part of our preparation for this concert, stirring us to compassion, understanding and action for people throughout the world who suffer as a result of wars.”

Sunday’s concert will include popular music of the Civil Rights era, Civil War songs and works by Undine Smith Moore, Katerina Gimon, Carol Barnett, John W. Work Jr. and UA doctoral student CJ Madsen, as well as excerpts from Bernstein’s “Chichester Psalms.”

The performance includes original choreography by UA School of Theatre, Film and Television Professor Brent Gibbs, who teaches acting and stage combat, and several UA students. Doctoral student conductors Inho Eom and Jordan Shomper also will get a shot behind the podium and Treble Glee, conducted by Mengda Jiang, will join voices with the Symphonic Choir for the concert finale.