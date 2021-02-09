 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Wash away the old, bring in the new with Tucson's virtual Chinese New Year festivities

Wash away the old, bring in the new with Tucson's virtual Chinese New Year festivities

For the first time, Tucson Chinese Cultural Center will celebrate the Chinese New Year virtually on Saturday, Feb. 13.

The Chinese New Year, which follows the lunar calendar, is the most important holiday in China. Every year, the 15-day festivities are celebrated with family, traditional food, art, music and performances.

This year — the “Year of the Ox” — is no different, said Susan Chan, the center’s executive director.

“We, the board, decided we could not cancel the event. Basically, Chinese New Year is to wash away the old and bring in the new,” which Chan said is exactly what people hope for during times like this.

Events on Saturday include a virtual cooking class on Chinese dumplings at 10 a.m. and a virtual cultural concert at 6 p.m. that will include Chinese folk dancing, singing, lion dancing and a group from Wuhan, China, performing from the Yellow Crane Tower in Wuhan.

All performers have been asked to wear masks at all times, social distance and wash their hands. Equipment will also be cleaned between performances, organizers said.

“We’re going to be streaming it to different parts of the country (and) to China,” Chan said.

Events will be streamed on the center’s YouTube channel, tucne.ws/tccc. Pull up a seat with a little something from one your favorite local Chinese restaurants and wash away the old.

Yasmin Acosta is a University of Arizona journalism student apprenticing with the Star.

Virtual Chinese New Year

What: The virtual 2021 Tucson Chinese Cultural Center Chinese New Year celebration

Where: The festival will be online in response to the COVID-19 pandemic through the center's YouTube channel, tucne.ws/tccc.

When: 6 to 8 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 13; a virtual cooking class focused on Chinese dumplings will be held at 10 a.m. Saturday, a one-off of the center's monthly cooking classes held on the second Saturday of the month. 

Cost: Free

Details: tucsonchinese.org

Events:

• Chinese cooking class, 10 a.m. on Zoom, meeting ID 82133287636, passcode Ap8kT4. Learn to make Chinese New Year dumplings. 

• Concert and performances, 6 p.m. Performers include the center's Lion Dance Troupe, Tucson Sino Guzheng, Tucson Sino Martial Art, Tucson Sino Taiji, a sino fashion show, Tucson Sino Dance, Tucson Sino Choir, Tucson Sino Ballroom and a performance from Wuhan, China. 

Tags

Subscribe for just 23¢ per week
  • Support quality journalism
  • Get unlimited access to tucson.com and apps
  • No more surveys blocking articles

Watch Now: Related Video

The $15M 'Schitt's Creek' megamansion is up for sale - and it's magnificent

Stay up-to-date on what's happening

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Maestro José Luis Gomez

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News