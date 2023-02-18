The Tucson Festival of Books award ceremony for young authors and artists will be held on Saturday, March 4, at 10 a.m. on the Main Stage on the University of Arizona mall.

Altrusa International of Tucson Inc., a nonprofit volunteer organization whose activities focus on literacy, leadership development and fellowship, sponsored the Young Authors Competition. Young Author winners will receive $100 in gift certificates including: a $50 gift certificate to UofA Bookstore as well as a gift bag with a writing journal, pens and bookmarks provided by Altrusa, and a $50 gift certificate to Bookmans, provided by Bookmans.

Story competition winners

Lily Polk, second grade, home schooled

Sofie Sanchez, fourth grade, Tully Magnet School

Emma D’Amore, fifth grade, Harelson Elementary

Gillian Higgins, sixth grade, Cross Middle School

Ryan Martin Phoebe, seventh grade, Emily Gray Jr. High School

Emery Thoades, eighth grade, Emily Gray Jr. High School

Chaemin Lee, ninth grade, Basis Oro Valley

Elinore Belle Young, 10th grade, Desert View High School

Matthew Baldwin, 11th grade, Mountain View High School

Brett Lewis, 12th grade, Tanque Verde High School

Taylor Jones, 12th grade, home schooled

Poetry competition winners

Martin Duarte, second grade, White Elementary School

Lily Polk, second grade, home schooled

Harriet Nelson, third grade, Hermosa Montesorri School

Anthony Barcelo, fourth grade, Manzo Elementary School

Cordell Brantley, fifth grade, White Elementary School

Noemi Celani, seventh grade, Emily Gray Jr. High School

Nia Meredith, seventh grade, Emily Gray Jr. High School

Gracie Kendle, seventh grade, Emily Gray Jr. High School

Makayla Jones, eighth grade, Safford K-8 School

Alyssa Polk, eighth grade, home schooled

Lindsay Gaines, 10th grade, Tanque Verde High School

Eve Jones, 10th grade, Tanque Verde High School

Richard Issiah Farias, 12th grade, Desert View High School

Marco Gutierrez, 12th grade, Desert View High School

Kiara Abre’u Mulatto, 12th grade, Desert View High School

The Young Artists competition was sponsored by Friends of Western Art. Winners will each receive a $100 gift certificate to Sarnoff Artist Materials, a copy of the poster made from the art and a copy of the book with the art.

Grades K-2

Piper Bryant, second grade, Borton Magnet School

Adam Elitzer, first grade, Manzanita Elementary School

Ava Grace Erlacher, second grade, Canyon View Elementary

Caia Thompson, 1st grade, Borton Magnet School

Grades 3-5

Kaylee Blotkamp, fifth grade, Tanque Verde Elementary School

Chloe Chee, fourth grade, Basis Oro Valley Primary

Chanoknan Limsakul, fourth grade, home schooled

Alondra Portillo, fifth grade, Gallego Intermediate

Joseph Reed, third grade, Sam Hughes Elementary

Katherine Wang, fifth grade, Sunrise Drive Elementary

Grades 6-8

Ana Alfaro-Ellis, seventh grade, Satori

Josephine Burnside, eighth grade, Pusch Ridge Christian Academy

Heidi Carter, seventh grade, Civano Community School

Isaiah Carter, sixth grade, Civano Community School

AnaLourdes Cuarezma, eighth grade, Dodge Middle School

Jaden Estrada, seventh grade, Gallego Intermediate

Luis Flores, seventh grade, Gallego Intermediate

Eli Jensen, eighth grade, Civano Community School

Emma Kokes, eighth grade, Emily Gray Junior High School

Anthony Son, eighth grade, St Michael’s School

Grades 9-12