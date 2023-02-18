The Tucson Festival of Books award ceremony for young authors and artists will be held on Saturday, March 4, at 10 a.m. on the Main Stage on the University of Arizona mall.
Altrusa International of Tucson Inc., a nonprofit volunteer organization whose activities focus on literacy, leadership development and fellowship, sponsored the Young Authors Competition. Young Author winners will receive $100 in gift certificates including: a $50 gift certificate to UofA Bookstore as well as a gift bag with a writing journal, pens and bookmarks provided by Altrusa, and a $50 gift certificate to Bookmans, provided by Bookmans.
Story competition winners
- Lily Polk, second grade, home schooled
- Sofie Sanchez, fourth grade, Tully Magnet School
- Emma D’Amore, fifth grade, Harelson Elementary
- Gillian Higgins, sixth grade, Cross Middle School
- Ryan Martin Phoebe, seventh grade, Emily Gray Jr. High School
- Emery Thoades, eighth grade, Emily Gray Jr. High School
- Chaemin Lee, ninth grade, Basis Oro Valley
- Elinore Belle Young, 10th grade, Desert View High School
- Matthew Baldwin, 11th grade, Mountain View High School
- Brett Lewis, 12th grade, Tanque Verde High School
- Taylor Jones, 12th grade, home schooled
People are also reading…
Poetry competition winners
- Martin Duarte, second grade, White Elementary School
- Lily Polk, second grade, home schooled
- Harriet Nelson, third grade, Hermosa Montesorri School
- Anthony Barcelo, fourth grade, Manzo Elementary School
- Cordell Brantley, fifth grade, White Elementary School
- Noemi Celani, seventh grade, Emily Gray Jr. High School
- Nia Meredith, seventh grade, Emily Gray Jr. High School
- Gracie Kendle, seventh grade, Emily Gray Jr. High School
- Makayla Jones, eighth grade, Safford K-8 School
- Alyssa Polk, eighth grade, home schooled
- Lindsay Gaines, 10th grade, Tanque Verde High School
- Eve Jones, 10th grade, Tanque Verde High School
- Richard Issiah Farias, 12th grade, Desert View High School
- Marco Gutierrez, 12th grade, Desert View High School
- Kiara Abre’u Mulatto, 12th grade, Desert View High School
The Young Artists competition was sponsored by Friends of Western Art. Winners will each receive a $100 gift certificate to Sarnoff Artist Materials, a copy of the poster made from the art and a copy of the book with the art.
Grades K-2
- Piper Bryant, second grade, Borton Magnet School
- Adam Elitzer, first grade, Manzanita Elementary School
- Ava Grace Erlacher, second grade, Canyon View Elementary
- Caia Thompson, 1st grade, Borton Magnet School
Grades 3-5
- Kaylee Blotkamp, fifth grade, Tanque Verde Elementary School
- Chloe Chee, fourth grade, Basis Oro Valley Primary
- Chanoknan Limsakul, fourth grade, home schooled
- Alondra Portillo, fifth grade, Gallego Intermediate
- Joseph Reed, third grade, Sam Hughes Elementary
- Katherine Wang, fifth grade, Sunrise Drive Elementary
Grades 6-8
- Ana Alfaro-Ellis, seventh grade, Satori
- Josephine Burnside, eighth grade, Pusch Ridge Christian Academy
- Heidi Carter, seventh grade, Civano Community School
- Isaiah Carter, sixth grade, Civano Community School
- AnaLourdes Cuarezma, eighth grade, Dodge Middle School
- Jaden Estrada, seventh grade, Gallego Intermediate
- Luis Flores, seventh grade, Gallego Intermediate
- Eli Jensen, eighth grade, Civano Community School
- Emma Kokes, eighth grade, Emily Gray Junior High School
- Anthony Son, eighth grade, St Michael’s School
Grades 9-12
- Chaemin Lee, ninth grade, Basis Oro Valley
- Brett Lewis, 12th grade, Tanque Verde High School
- Ranjit Nair, ninth grade, Basis Oro Valley
- Sarah Schulzkump, 12th grade, Empire High School