OK, let's be clear: When we go to the Village of Elgin Craft Artist Festival on Saturday, March 23, we're going to browse through the beautiful jewelry, fabric creations, leather goods and wonderful gift ideas from wood signs to decorated wine bottles.
But the top of our list calls for those fancy bottles to be brim-filled with wine from the Village of Elgin Winery and Distillery.
And what timing: The winery, one of the state's oldest, is set to release its newest sangria made with passionfruit. Ahhh, passionfruit!
But the folks at Elgin Winery want you to know Saturday's event, now in its third year, is all about the area's craftsmen and artisans. It's a chance to see what the folks in Sonoita and Elgin do in their picturesque frame houses set on acres of wind-swept grass as far as the eye can see.
Here's 411 on the Saturday's festival:
- When: from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
- Where: Village of Elgin Winery and Distillery, 471 Elgin Road in, you guessed it, Elgin.
- What: More than a dozen local artists showing off their wares including beauty products, glass items, horseshoe gifts, fabric creations, photos on canvas, frames, and photo gift items, oil paintings and more.
- Cost: Admission is free, but if you buy something obviously that will require some cash. Prices vary.
- The warm-and-fuzzy sidebar: Part of the proceeds from vendors fees and other activities will benefit Tragedy Assistance Program for Survivors, which offers assistance to people grieving a loved one who died while serving in the armed services.
- Details: facebook.com/villageofelgin.winery