Scrooge is back.
And he’s singing this time.
Arts Express is staging the musical version of the Charles Dickens’ classic “A Christmas Carol.” It’s about a greedy grump who is seriously lacking any good spirit; a trio of ghosts visits him and tries to get him to see the error of his ways.
The tunes are by Alan Menken and Lynn Ahrens, a couple of pros when it comes to Broadway musicals. Chris Will directs the production.
Slipping into the role of Ebenezer Scrooge is Christopher Younggren, who brightens most any stage he steps on. The cast also includes Michael Chaffin as Bob Cratchit and Kimberly Chaffin as the Ghost of Christmas Past. Any time you get to hear the Chaffins sing is a good time.
Arts Express is indulging us with its annual Dickens Festival, as well. The area around the theater will be transformed into Victorian-era London, with strolling musicians and townsfolk decked out in costumes of the time.
The Dickens Fest, which takes place in the two hours before each performance, is free; tickets to the play are $20, with discounts available. Performances are at the Berger Performing Arts Center, 1200 W. Speedway, at 7 p.m. Dec. 7 and 14; 2 and 7 p.m. Dec. 8 and 15, and 2 p.m. Dec. 9 and 16.
For more information, go to arts-express.org or call 319-0400