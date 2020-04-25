Arts Foundation names new boss

"Adriana's experience at the city, state, national and regional level is outstanding. Her history of commitment to the communities we serve is a wonderful thing for arts and culture in our region,” said Eva Romero, president of the Arts Foundation for Tucson and Southern Arizona board of directors.

Gallego, a University of Arizona alumnus and founding member of Raíces Taller 222 Gallery and Workshop, got her first taste at arts administration with the Norton Simon Museum in Pasadena, California.

She said he first priority in her new role is to begin activating local, state and national relationships that will help the foundation help artists "mitigate the loss of income and livelihoods" as a result of the coronavirus pandemic.

The Arts Foundation early this month, in concert with the Arizona Commission on the Arts, set up two $25,000 grant funds to assist gig and visual artists hurt by the pandemic.

“I think some of the things that we have been seeing in the way the inequities have been showing up really bring to light some systemic changes that need to take place so that we can course correct so that people can be enumerated in a way that reflects on their contributions to society," she said. "The arts are in a very unique position to lift us into the future that is more equitable and economically sound.”