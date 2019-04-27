Review

What: Arizona Theatre Company’s production of “Things I Know to be True.”

By: Andrew Bovell

Director: Mak Clements

When: Through May 11

Where: Temple of Music and Art, 330 S. Scott Ave.

Tickets: $25-$66.

Reservations/information: arizonatheatre.org 622-2823.

Run time: About 2 hours and 20 minutes, with one intermission.