After weeks of learning about all aspects of the theater, from acting to producing to designing sets, the 30 participants in the 2018 Arizona Theatre Company high school Summer on Stage and Summer Backstage programs will show Tucson what they learned this weekend.
The participants will perform Naomi Iizuka's intriguing play "Polaroid Stories," which blends mythological stories with contemporary realities as American street youth try to figure out their place in the world; and the Green Day musical "American Idiot," a rock opera based on the alt-rockers' concept album about American teens finding their way in a post-9/11 world.
"Polaroid Stories" is on stage at 7 p.m. Thursday, July 26, and 8 p.m. Saturday, July 28. "American Idiot" will be performed at 7 p.m. Friday, July 27, and 1 p.m. Saturday at the Temple of Music and Art, 330 S. Scott Ave.
