OUTDOORS AND RECREATION
All events are free or included in admission or vehicle entrance fee unless otherwise noted. Parking may be additional. Bad weather may change or cancel activity. Children must be accompanied by an adult. No pets unless otherwise specified.
Take a hike
Desert Jigsaw Puzzle — Saguaro National Park West, 2700 N. Kinney Road. A short walk to view the intricate, wondrous jigsaw puzzle of plants and animals. 11:15 a.m.-noon. March 14, 15, 17, 21 and 22. 733-5158.
Geology 402 Walk — Sabino Canyon, 5700 N. Sabino Canyon Road. Led by Sabino Canyon Volunteer Naturalists, a moderate 3 mile hike that will explore faults, intrusions, boulder fields and other geologic features. 8:30-11:30 a.m. March 14 and 21. 749-8700.
Historic Craft Demonstrations — Tumacácori National Historical Park, 1891 E. Frontage Road. Traditional tortilla-making on the mission grounds. Also include an additional craft such as paper flowers, pottery, O’odham basket weaving, or other art forms. 10 a.m.-4 p.m. March 14-18, 21 and 22. 377-5060.
Drive-Thru Geology Tour — Saguaro National Park East, 3693 S. Old Spanish Trail. Tour in your own car with stops along the way lead by park guide, observe the bajadas, washes and outcrops. 2-3:30 p.m. March 15 and 22. 733-5153.
Friday Morning Hikes on the Santa Cruz River in Tubac — Lowe House Project, 14 Calle Iglesia. Join with members of the Walking Sticks hiking group for casual hikes on the Juan Bautista de Anza International Trail to observe the Santa Cruz River’s ribbon of life, riparian flora and fauna, cottonwood/willow forest, mesquite bosques and bird immigrants. Meet at Lowe House Project 14 Calle Iglesia, Old Town Tubac at 8:30 a.m. 8:30-10 a.m. March 15 and 22. 398-9571.
Investigation of the 1000 Year Old Rock Art — Saguaro National Park West. Become a Rock Art Detective and investigate the who, when, and how mysteries of the 1000 year old Hohokam Petroglyphs. A quarter mile hike which includes dirt trails and some steps to the petroglyphs. Meet at Signal Hill at 11:15 a.m. Plan for 20 minutes of driving time to location from the visitor center. 11:15 a.m.-noon. March 15 and 22. 733-5158.
Night Walk at Saguaro National Park East — Saguaro National Park East. Join a park naturalist to experience the Sonoran Desert at night. Reservations required. 7-9 p.m. March 15. 733-5153.
Nuts about Nature Preschool Hour — Pima County Agua Caliente Park. Join us for child-friendly fun as we learn about nature through stories, crafts, and games. Children ages 3-5 with an adult companion. Online registration required www.pima.gov/nrpr. 10:30-11:30 a.m. March 15. 724-5375.
Stargazing — Historic Canoa Ranch, 5375 S. I-19 Frontage Road, Green Valley. The Sonora Astronomical Society volunteers set up telescopes for celestial viewing and provide an introduction to the night sky. Come before dark for a presentation by Whipple Observatory. Bring s flashlight and lawn chair. 6-9 p.m. March 15. Donations accepted. 724-5375.
A Stroll Through Our Living Desert — Saguaro National Park West. An easy walk in the cactus garden to discover some physical and behavioral adaptations of desert plants. 2:15-3 p.m. March 16; 10:15-11 a.m. March 17 and 19. 733-5158.
Desert Botany 101 — Saguaro National Park East. Review the basic principles of desert botany on this easy walk through the garden. 3-3:30 p.m. March 16. 733-5153.
History Hike — Presidio Santa Cruz de Terrenate, In Balance Ranch Road/Keeler Road, Sierra Vista. The Friends of the San Pedro River will offer a history hike. This is a three-mile round trip hike over trails and uneven ground. The return walk is gradually uphill. There is no shade. Suitable footwear and bring water. 9-11 a.m. March 16. Donations appreciated. 459-2555.
Meet the Monument — Ironwood Forest National Monument, Marana. Hosted by the Friends of Ironwood Forest, this event will feature guest speakers addressing saguaros, big horn sheep, and rattlesnakes. Visit Ironwood Forest.org for detailed information and directions. 8 a.m.-2 p.m. March 16. 1-435-881-0161.
Nature Walk — Maeveen Behan Desert Sanctuary at Arthur Pack Regional Park, 9101 N. Thornydale Road. Enjoy a naturalist-guided walk through Sonoran Desert habitat on mostly-level trails and learn about the diverse plants and wildlife that inhabit the area. Online registration required www.pima,gov/nrpr. 8:30-10:30 a.m. March 16. $5. 724-5375.
Paint Out in the Park — Pima County Agua Caliente Park. Join the Sonoran Plein Air Painters for a plein air painting demonstration by Julie Paterson and learn some techniques for painting landscape scenes in the open air. 9-11 a.m. March 16. 724-5375.
River Walk — San Pedro House, 9800 E. Highway 90, Sierra Vista. Led by he Friends of the San Pedro River. Interpretive walks. 9-11 a.m. March 16. Donations appreciated. 459-2555.
Sonoran Desert Weedwackers — Tucson Mountain Park, Tucson Mountain Park. Join the Sonoran Desert Weedwackers to eradicate buffelgrass and fountain grass in Tucson Mountain Park. Work requires hiking and digging buffelgrass on steep slopes. Meeting locations change frequently. Email eeducation@pima.gov for meeting location. Ages 18 and up. 8 a.m.-noon. March 16. 724-5375.
The Green Desert — Saguaro National Park East. On this 2-mile, round-trip hike into the desert, participants will have an opportunity to observe a variety of plant species and learn how plants adapt to life in an arid desert environment. Suitable footwear and water recommended. 10 a.m.-noon. March 16. 733-5153.
The Plants Tell All — Saguaro National Park West. Join a park naturalist on a 1.5 mile hike to learn the secrets of what ties the plants and animals of the Sonoran Desert together. Suitable footwear, hat and water required. 9:45-11:45 a.m. March 16. 733-5158.
Historic Ranch Tour — Historic Canoa Ranch, 5375 S. I-19 Frontage Road. Walking tour of the grounds. Register at pima.gov/canoaranch. 8:30-9:30 and 9:30-11 a.m. March 16 and 19. 724-5375.
Tour of Tumamoc Hill — Tumamoc Hill, 1675 W. Anklam Road. This tour will include the remains of pit houses, ceramics, rock art and the village site.The tour will be led by Drs. Paul and Suzanne Fish, UA School of Anthropology emeritus curators, and Gayle Harmann, Arizona State Museum research associate. The group will meet at the base of Tumamoc Hill to begin the tour. 10-11:30 a.m. March 16. 837-8119.
Wasson Peak — Saguaro National Park West. An 8 mile round trip hike that climbs 1,700 feet to the highest point. Enjoy a 360-degree view of the sunset before descending by the light of the moon. The hike is at an easy-to-moderate pace but is considered difficult due to elevation gain and hiking after dark. Ages 12 and older. Reservations required at 733-5158. 3-10 p.m. March 16.
Petanque in the Park — Reid Park, 830 S. Country Club Road. Learn and play the French game of petanque. 2-4 p.m. March 17. 664-4133.
Plant People — Saguaro National Park East. Join a park ranger to explore the traditional uses of native Sonoran Desert plants. Suitable footwear and water recommended. 1-2:30 p.m. March 17. 733-5153.
Sunset and Moonlight Hike in the Rincon Mountains — Saguaro National Park East. A moderately difficult hike of 5.5 miles to view the Arizona sunset from a perch high in the Rincon Mountains, then experience the magic of a walk through the moonlit Cactus Forest. Reservations required. Ages 12 and up. 3-9 p.m. March 17. 733-5153.
Come Gawk at the Garden — Saguaro National Park West. A short walk through the cactus garden to discover some of the amazing plants and animals; and how they adapt to the harsh Sonoran Desert. 3:15-4 p.m. March 18; 11:15 a.m.-noon. March 20. 733-5158.
Desert Adaptations — Saguaro National Park East. Join us in the Cactus Garden to discover the fascinating world of desert plants and the many techniques they use to live here. 3-3:30 p.m. March 18 and 19. 733-5153.
Sonoran Lifestyles — Saguaro National Park East. Join a park naturalist on a one mile walk to discover how plants and animals adapt to life in the desert. Suitable footwear and bring water. Ages 10 and up. 10 a.m.- noon. March 18 and 19. 733-5153.
Sunset Hike — Saguaro National Park West. A 3.5 mile hike to discuss water, geology, and plants. Gains 700 feet, with some switchbacks near the top, before reaching a ridge line for sunset. The descent is by the light of the moon. Ages 10 and older. Reservations required at 733-5158. 4:15-8:15 p.m. March 18.
A Taste of the Desert — Saguaro National Park East. Join us for a stroll through the cactus garden and learn what plants can be used for food, clothing, medicine, shelter and much more. 11-11:30 a.m. March 19. 733-5153.
Geology 401 — Sabino Canyon. An easy introductory walk led by Sabino Canyon Volunteer Naturalists to find out what is special about the nice rocks. 8:30-11:30 a.m. March 19. 749-8700.
Arizona History Tour — University of Arizona, 811 N. Euclid Ave. Experience the University of Arizona through the eyes of an alumnus and learn the rich history and traditions that began over 130 years ago. Reservations required. 10-11:30 a.m. March 20. 621-5130.
Desert Discovery Hike — Saguaro National Park East. Join park naturalists on this 2-mile hike to discover what's out there in the desert. Suitable footwear and bring water. 10 a.m.-noon. March 20. 733-5153.
Flora, Fauna and Fotography Walk — Sabino Canyon. Join Sabino Canyon Volunteer Naturalists on an informative walk in the canyon. Bring binoculars and camera. 8:30 a.m.-11:30 p.m. March 20. 749-8700.
Full Moon Hike — Saguaro National Park East. A 2.8 mile hike to explore the sights and sounds of the Sonoran Desert as it comes to life under the full moon. Suitable footwear, water and a flashlight. Reservations required by calling 733-5153. Ages 10 and up. 6-8:30 p.m. March 20.
Moonrise Over The Mountains — Saguaro National Park West. Enjoy a short talk about the moon and the music of two of the volunteer musicians as the full moon rises above the beautiful array of Saguaro Cacti. Bring a chair. 7-7:45 p.m. March 20. 733-5158.
Sonoran Secrets to Desert Survival — Saguaro National Park West. A short walk in the garden to identify the most common hazards hidden in the desert, uncover survival strategies of native plants and animals, and acquire practical tips to ensure safety. 10:15-11:15 a.m. March 20. 733-5158.
Synergy in the Desert: The Sonoran Habitat — Saguaro National Park West. A walk and talk to discuss the iconic Saguaro. 2:15-3 p.m. March 20. 733-5158.
Life on the Edge — Saguaro National Park West. A stroll in the cactus garden learn how will desert plants and animals are able to weather the climate changes. 3:15-3:45 p.m. March 21. 733-5158.
Wild About Flowers — Saguaro National Park East. A walk for the serious flower fancier in search of what's blooming today, while discussing the subtler aspects of pollination, taxonomy, and wildflower habits and habitat. Suitable footwear and water recommended. Ages 12 and up. 2-4 p.m. March 21. 733-5153.
Calabazas and Guevavi Mission Tours — Tumacacori National Historical Park. These ruins, normally closed to the public, can be visited via special guided van and walking tours. Tours begin from the Tumacácori visitor center. Participants must be able to climb into and out of a passenger van and walk up hills on unimproved trails. Reservations required at recreation.gov. 9 a.m.-1 p.m. March 22. $25. 377-5060.
Capture The Desert in Words — Saguaro National Park East. A short hike for a writing opportunity that will follow the hike. Bring favorite writing materials and a brown bag lunch. Meet at the visitor center to caravan to the trail head. Suitable footwear and water recommended. 10:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. March 22. 733-5153.
Silhouettes at Sundown — Saguaro National Park West. Trek along an arroyo on a 2.5 mile hike as the setting sun silhouettes the giant saguaro. This walk goes up a sandy wash bottom with a few rock outcroppings and returns on a trail just before dusk. Meet at King Canyon Trial head. 3:30-6:30 p.m. March 22. 733-5158.
Wildflower Walk — Saguaro National Park East. An easy, level, one mile walk to see the commonest flowers in bloom that day and a basic look at the magic of flowers. Suitable footwear and water recommended. 10-11 a.m. March 22. 733-5153.
It's a bird
Birding — Pima County Agua Caliente Park, 12325 E. Roger Road. Take a guided walk to see a variety of birds, including waterfowl, raptors, sparrows, and many others. Loaner binoculars available. Online registration required pima.gov/nrpr. 8-9:30 a.m. March 14 and 21. 724-5375.
Birding — Mission Garden, 946 W. Mission Lane. Explore birds on Tucson's west side. 8-11 a.m. March 14. Donations accepted. 955-5200.
Birding — Historic Canoa Ranch. Join birding enthusiast Brian Nicholas to see a wide variety of sparrows, raptors, and the possibility of waterfowl on the pond. Register at pima.gov/canoaranch. 7:30-9:30 a.m. March 16. 724-5375.
Birds and Their Homes — Saguaro National Park East. Join park naturalist on a one-mile walk in search of desert birds. Suitable footwear and water are required; bring binoculars. Recommended ages 10 and up. 9:30-11:30 a.m. March 16. 733-5153.
Guided Bird Walk — Tumacacori National Historical Park. A guided walk up to 3 hours or as long as the birds are active. Suitable footwear and bring water. Binoculars available for loan. 8:30-11:30 a.m. March 16. 377-5060.
Birds, Birds, Birds — Saguaro National Park East. From hummingbirds to trogons come meet the common and not-so-common birds that are found in Southeastern Arizona and where to see them. Learn how important public lands like saguaro National Park are in protecting a variety of species. 2-2:45 p.m. March 19. 733-5153.