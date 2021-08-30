Audience members will get in on the action at this Tucson hypnosis show

Back then, long before COVID was a thing on anyone’s radar, DeSchalit, who has been doing hypnosis for 18 years, had moved his practice online, mostly because he didn’t want to be tied down to an office. He had an office in Tucson and doing things online allowed him to continue treating some of his hometown clients.

“I created an entire online platform that’s fully automated,” he explained, adding that he met with patients via Zoom — yes, the platform did exist before the pandemic.

Although the venues in Vegas have not fully reopened — some even recently adopted stricter restrictions as the number of COVID cases started rising again — DeSchalit has been doing a few shows here and there since April after being virtually grounded when everything shut down in March 2020.

“I did three shows from March 15, 2020, to Dec. 31, 2020: Two in Texas, where they don’t believe the virus exists, and one in a town that was so small if the virus spread, a dog would have gotten it,” he said, adding that he himself contracted the virus last November and was sick for three weeks.

At his Tucson show, the 56-year-old father of two said he expects to see his parents in the audience. They are among the only family remaining in Tucson.

“Everybody else was asked to leave,” joked DeSchalit. “I mean common restraining order? That’s such strong language.”

Contact reporter Cathalena E. Burch at cburch@tucson.com. On Twitter @Starburch

