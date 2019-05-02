FESTIVAL AND ACTIVITIES
Tucson Civil War Round table — Postal History Museum, 920 N. First Ave. Presentation on civil war history. 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m. May 10. Free. 760-5520.
2nd Saturdays Downtown — Downtown Tucson, 125 E. Congress St. Local musicians, street performers, artisans and food vendors. 5-10 p.m. May 11. Free. 203-9835.
Plaza Palomino Saturday Mercado — Plaza Palomino, 2900 N. Swan Road. Local artisans selling goods. 8 a.m.-noon. May 11. Free. 203-9835.
Together We Act ll — Monterey Court, 505 W. Miracle Mile. Local speakers, live music, and political action opportunities. A silent art auction will benefit the national MEAction organization. 1-3 p.m. May 11. Free. 1-617-272-6700.
2nd Sunday Vintage Market — Crossroads at Silverbell District Park, 7548 N. Silverbell Road, Marana. Up to 80 vendors, food trucks, and a play yard for the kids. 8 a.m.-1 p.m. May 12. Free. 603-1887.
25th Anniversary Toole Shed Party — MOCA Tucson, 265 S. Church Ave. Enjoy an evening of art, literary readings, music performances, and more. 6-10 p.m. May 17. Free. 624-5019.
Bacchanal Festival — Arizona Hops and Vines, 3450 Highway 82, Sonoita. Wines, micro brewed beer, the Sober Shack’s homemade sodas, crafts, activities, and food. 11 a.m.-5 p.m. May 11. $20. 1-301-237-6556.