NIGHTLIFE
Thirsty Latin Thursdays — House of Bards, 4915 E. Speedway. Two rooms for dancing. Large outdoor patio with DJ Tony T playing salsa, bachata, merengue and cumbia; DJ RAM playing Reggaeton, Latin Pop and more. Dancing from 9 p.m.-2 a.m. with a free salsa/bachata dance class 9-10 p.m. 9 p.m.-2 a.m. Aug. 15. $5. 444-0439.
Kinda Kinks — Rockabilly’s Grill, 3700 N. Oracle Road. British invasion era. 7:30-11:30 p.m. Aug. 16. Free. 888-1900.
The Black Moods with Special Guest — The Rock, 136 N. Park Ave. 21 and up. 7-11:30 p.m. Aug. 16. $15 in advance; $20 day of show. 629-9211.
Zona Libre Salsa Band — Brother John's, 1801 N. Stone Ave. All ages. 8:30-9:30 p.m. free salsa/bachata dance class; 9:30 p.m.-12:30 a.m. dance to Zona Libre. 8:30 p.m.-12:30 a.m. Aug. 16 and 23. $7 cash only. 444-0439.
Velocity — The Edge Nightclub, 4635 N. Flowing Wells Road. Classic rock. 9-11:45 p.m. Aug. 17. Free. 887-9027.
Geeks Who Drink Pub Quiz — Public Brewhouse, 209 N. Hoff Ave. Eight rounds of trivia with rotating topics each week. 8-10 p.m. Aug. 19. Free. 775-2337.
No Sand Beach Band — Monterey Court, 505 W. Miracle Mile. A great mix of covers from Jimmy Buffett, Chuck Berry, the Beach Boys and more. 6:30-9:30 p.m. Aug. 22. Free. 207-2429.
The Amosphere — Monterey Court. Funk and groove. 7-10 p.m. Aug. 23. $5. 207-2429.