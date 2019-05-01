CONCERTS
Popular, rock, country
Touch of Grey — Monterey Court, 505 W. Miracle Mile. Classic rock. 6:30-9:30 p.m. May 9. Free. 207-2429.
Backwoods Barbie — The Gaslight Music Hall, 13005 N. Oracle Road, Oro Valley. Erin and Todd Thompson take a chronological journey of Dolly Parton’s greatest hits. 6-8 p.m. May 11. $25. 529-1000.
Neon Circus: Brooks and Dunn Tribute — DesertView Performing Arts Center, 39900 S. Clubhouse Drive, SaddleBrooke. Country. 7:30-9 p.m. May 11. $30. 825-2818.
Dueling Pianos: A Sing-Along Party — The Gaslight Music Hall. An interactive musical experience where you request the songs in the show. Lisa Otey and Daniel Sly Slipetsky. 6-8 p.m. May 12. $15. 529-1000.
Paul Green and the Midnight Blue — Monterey Court. Blues and jazz. 6-9 p.m. May 12. Free. 207-2429.
Mariachi Extravaganza — The Gaslight Theatre, 7010 E. Broadway. Music and dance celebration. 6-8 p.m. May 13. $22.95. 886-9428.
Bluegrass and Brews Jamboree — The Gaslight Music Hall. The Crucial County and Cadillac Mountain Bluegrass. 6-8 p.m. May 14. $12.50. 529-1000.
Lizard Rock Ramblers — Monterey Court. Bluegrass. 6-9 p.m. May 14. Free. 207-2429.
Eric Schaffer and the Other Troublemakers with JD Loveland — Monterey Court. Alt-folk-Americana. 6:30-9:30 p.m. May 15. Free. 207-2429.
P.D. Ronstadt and The Company — Community Performance and Art Center, 1250 W. Continental Road, Green Valley. American Southwest. 7-9 p.m. May 15. $20 in advance; $25 at the door. 399-1750.
Golden Oldies: A Rock and Roll Revue — The Gaslight Music Hall. Rockin’ days of the 50s, 60s, and 70s. 6-8 p.m. May 16. $23.95. 529-1000.
The Allman Betts Band — Fox Tucson Theatre, 17 W. Congress St. The sons of Gregg Allman and Dickey Betts. 7:30-9:30 p.m. May 16. $29-$54. 547-3040.
Heather Hardy Band — Monterey Court. 7-10 p.m. May 17. $6. 207-2429.