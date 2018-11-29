CONCERTS
Classical
True Concord Voices & Orchestra Presents Handel's Messiah — DesertView Performing Arts Center, 39900 S. Clubhouse Drive, Saddlebrooke. Christmas portion and Hallelujah Chorus. 7:30-9 p.m. Dec. 6. $30. 825-2818.
UA Faculty-Staff Choir Winter Concert — Holsclaw Hall, UA Fred Fox School of Music, 1017 N. Olive Road. Mixed voice choir and small groups with wide range of choral selections, including classical, popular and festive selections. 7-9 p.m. Dec. 7. Free. 621-6107.
Arizona Repertory Singers Winter Concerts — Choral music by Thomas Juneau, Fahad Siadot, and Jonathan Dove. $20. 490-9057. arsingers.org.
- Christ the King Episcopal Church, 2800 W. Ina Road. 7:30-9 p.m. Dec. 7.
- St. Alban’s Episcopal Church, 3738 N. Old Sabino Canyon Road. 7:30-9 p.m. Dec. 14.
- Grace St. Paul’s Episcopal Church, 2331 E. Adams St. 3-4:30 p.m. Dec. 9.
Christa Rakich, organ — St. Alban's Episcopal Church. Rakich performs on the Paul Fritts organ. 7:30-9 p.m. Dec. 7. $15. 296-0791. stalbansaz.org.
Light to Dark: Death to Light — Kirk-Bear Canyon Public Library, 8959 E. Tanque Verde Road. Rebecca Reinhard Foreman, harpist. 2-3 p.m. Dec. 8. Free. 594-5275.
Christmas Concert — St. Andrew's Presbyterian Church, 7575 N. Paseo del Norte. The Chancel Choir, Praise Band, Orchestra, Bell Choir, St. Andrew's Sisters, and Children's Choir. 7-8:15 p.m. Dec. 8. Free. 297-7201.
Three Wise Women and A Star — St. Philip's in the Hills Episcopal Church, 4440 N. Campbell Ave. Sopranos Dianne Iauco, Mary Paul, and Amy Williams, with collaborative pianist Bonnie Bird, perform seldom-heard Christmas and Advent music, interspersed with perennial favorites. 2-4 p.m. Dec. 9. $20 suggested donation. 222-7277. friendsofmusictucson.org.
Christmas Kaleidoscope — Join Sonoran Bells for a Musical Kaleidoscope of Handbell Fun. $10 suggested donation. 405-3210. sonoranbells.org.
- St. Alban’s Episcopal Church. 3:30-5 p.m. Dec. 9.
- Ascension Lutheran Church, 1220 W. Magee Road. 7:30-9 p.m. Dec. 11.
- Mount Zion Lutheran Church, 4502 W. Ajo Way. 7:30-9 p.m. Dec. 14.
Service of Lessons and Carols — Our Saviour's Lutheran Church - Sanctuary, 1200 N. Campbell Ave. The Chancel Choir, Adult Handbell Choir, Children and Youth Choirs, the Monsoon Brass, percussion, organ and piano. Holiday reception following the service with a multitude of desserts and appetizers. 5-6:15 p.m. Dec. 9. Free. 327-6521. lutherantucson.org.
Green Valley Concert Band Holiday Concert — Sahuarita District Auditorium, 350 W. Sahuarita Road, Sahuarita. Holiday music. 7-8:30 p.m. Dec. 9. $10. 222-7357. greenvalleyconcertband.org.
An Evening with Accordion Music: Accordion Club Meeting — Sabino Vista Hills Recreation Center, 4031 N. Larrea Lane. Rehearsal, refreshments and learning more about accordion music. 6:30-9:30 p.m. Dec. 10. Free. 722-2958. accordionstucson.com.
DANCE
Pima Dance: Signature Selections — Pima Community College Center for the Arts, 2202 W. Anklam Road. Direction of Nolan Kubota. The dynamic contemporary dance concert highlights diverse choreographic elements and music styles. 7:30-9 p.m. Dec. 7 and 8; 2-3:30 p.m. Dec. 8. $10. 206-6986. pima.edu.
Ballet Rincon presents The Nutcracker Ballet — Vail Theatre of the Arts, 10701 E. Mary An Cleveland Way. Featured guest artists Rick Wamer, Ross Freeman and Marquez Johnson. Pre-show lobby performance of seasonal music by The Vail Youth Symphony, Brice Winston and more. 7-9 p.m. Dec. 14 and 15; 2-4 p.m. Dec. 15. $18. 574-2804.