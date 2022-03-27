Ballet Tucson ending season on high note

Ballet Tucson is trying to create memories you won't soon forget with its season finale, "Reinvigorate," taking place at the Leo Rich Theater, 260 S. Church Ave., Friday, April 1 through Sunday, April 3.

"We really want to end on a high note," said Margaret Mullin, the company's associate artistic director. "We want the audience to feel like they had a joyful experience that they can carry with them until they see us again in the fall."

The company plans to do that with three works; one set by a ballet icon, one piece by a noted contemporary and a third with ties to Tucson.

Ballet Tucson will open "Reinvigorate" with George Balanchine's "Who Cares?" a piece that Mullin describes as Balanchine's "love letter to New York and to American jazz."

Set to some of the jazz standards of the early twentieth century, Mullin said "Who Cares?" is brimming with elements of fun.

"It is very physically demanding for the dancers, but also very light and charming," she said. "There are six dancers in the piece, but they all have a lot of opportunities to get on stage with four solos, three pas de deux. They all get a lot of stage time."