CONCERTS
Jazz, Latin and world
Baracutanga Dance Extravaganza — Monterey Court, 505 W. Miracle Mile. A seven-piece band representing four different countries (Bolivia, Ecuador, Peru, USA) that prides itself on arranging traditional South American rhythms in new and interesting ways. 7-10 p.m. Dec. 7. $15. 207-2429.
Jazz Guild Jam — The Jazz Guild of Tucson, 35 E. Toole Ave. Proceeds benefit Pay it Forward Tucson. 7-9:30 p.m. Dec. 11. $10. 661-6505.
Popular, rock, country
Paul Green and the Midnight Blue — Monterey Court, 505 W. Miracle Mile. Blues and jazz. 6:30-9:30 p.m. Dec. 6. Free. 207-2429.
First Friday Music with Paul Charles — Joyner-Green Valley Public Library, 601 N. La Cañada, Green Valley. Piedmont-style country blues and traditional folk music. 1-2 p.m. Dec. 7. Free. 594-5295.
Beatles for Sale: Lennon and McCartney Revisited — Community Performance and Art Center, 1250 W. Continental Road, Green Valley. Reincarnated performance of what the Beatles actually did live. 7-9 p.m. Dec. 7. $25. 399-1750.
Trace Bundy the Acoustic Ninja — Fox Tucson Theatre, 17 W. Congress St. Guitarist. 7:30-9:30 p.m. Dec. 7. $27-$47. 547-3040.
Honky Tonk Christmas — The Gaslight Music Hall, 13005 N. Oracle Road, Oro Valley. Holiday hits made famous by country artist. 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. Dec. 8. $25. 529-1000.
Ryanhood — Fox Tucson Theatre, 17 W. Congress St. Rock. 7-9 p.m. Dec. 8. Free. 547-3040.
True Concord Presents: Handel's Messiah — Community Performance and Art Center. True Concord Voices and Orchestra. 7-9 p.m. Dec. 8. $20. 399-1750.
Barbershop Christmas Show — Proscenium Theater Pima College West, 2202 W. Anklam Road. Gala holiday show "I Saw Mommy Kissing Santa Claus." All ages. 3-4:30 p.m. Dec. 9. $15. 977-1587.
Estas Tonne: The Breath of Sound World Tour — Rialto Theatre, 318 E. Congress St. Troubadour, classical structure, Flamenco, Gypsy, Latin and Electronic soundscapes. 7-9 p.m. Dec. 9. $50. 1-424-385-1992.
Keith Greeninger — Monterey Court. Folk. 7-10 p.m. Dec. 9. $10. 207-2429.
Sleepwalkers Station — Monterey Court. Indie folk. 6:30-9:30 p.m. Dec. 11. Free. 207-2429.
SaddleBrooke Barbershop Chorus: A Cappella Syndicate — DesertView Performing Arts Center, 39900 S. Clubhouse Drive, SaddleBrooke. Barbershop singers/musicians. 7-9 p.m. Dec. 14. $23. 825-2818.