OUTDOORS
All events are free or included in admission or vehicle entrance fee unless otherwise noted. Parking may be additional. Bad weather may change or cancel activity. Children must be accompanied by an adult. No pets unless otherwise specified.
Open spaces
Meet The Saguaro — Saguaro National Park East, 3693 S. Old Spanish Trail. Get to know the cactus and learn its life story. 10-10:30 a.m. Sept. 6, 8 and 13. 733-5153.
All About Saguaros — Valencia Public Library, 202 W. Valencia Road. Learn about the ecology and traditional uses of the desert plant and saguaro cactus. Discuss the importance of saguaros to native wildlife, as well as native peoples of the Sonoran Desert. 3-4 p.m. Sept. 7. 724-5375.
Desert Botany 101 — Saguaro National Park East. Review the basic principles of desert botany on this easy walk through the Cactus Garden. 10-10:30 a.m. Sept. 11 and 14. 733-5153.
Cattle and Cactus — Saguaro National Park East. Drive the Cactus Forest Loop with a ranger to discuss the changing ecosystem after cattle grazing ended and as the climate changes. 2-3:30 p.m. Sept. 8, 11 and 12. $15. 733-5153.
Mission Garden — 946 W. Mission Lane. A living agricultural museum of Sonoran Desert-adapted heritage fruit-trees, traditional local heirloom crops, and edible native plants. 8 a.m.-noon. Sept. 8. Donations accepted. 971-2385.
Prickly Pear Harvest Workshop — Pima County Agua Caliente Park, 12325 E. Roger Road. Learn about the many uses for prickly pear cactus, check out cochineal bugs, make prickly pear juice, and enjoy some ice cream with prickly pear syrup. Online registration required. 9:30 a.m.-noon. Sept. 8. 724-5375.
River Walk — San Pedro House, 9800 E. Highway 90, Sierra Vista. The walks are led by The Friends of the San Pedro River. Look for 82 species of mammals, dozens of reptiles and amphibians and nearly 350 species of birds. Suitable footwear and water. 8-10 a.m. Sept. 8. Donations accepted. 459-2555.
Ranch Tour — Historic Canoa Ranch, 5375 S. I-19 Frontage Road, Green Valley. Join a walking tour of the ranch headquarters to visit the historic buildings, corrals and exhibits of the people. Online registration required. 8:30-10 a.m. Sept. 8. 724-5220.
Mahjong Monday — Himmel Park Public Library, 1035 N. Treat Ave. Learn and play. All skill levels welcome. Noon-3 p.m. Sept. 10. 594-5305.
Anza Tour — Historic Canoa Ranch, 5375 S. I-19 Frontage Road, Green Valley. Learn about Colonel Juan Bautista de Anza and the group of Spanish colonial settlers. Online registration required. 9-10 a.m. Sept. 12. 724-5220.
Restoration Tour — Historic Canoa Ranch. From deteriorating ruins to functional buildings: take a behind-the-scenes tour with an Architectural Preservationist to examine the processes and materials used in the restoration of the structures. Online registration required. 9-10:30 a.m. Sept. 12. 724-5220.
Watch the birdie or batty
Birding — Pima County Agua Caliente Park, 12325 E. Roger Road. Take a guided walk to see birds such as warblers, flycatchers, hummingbirds, orioles, and vireos. Loaner binoculars available. Online registration required. 8-9:30 a.m. Sept. 6 and 13. 724-5375.
Bats in Flight — Pima County Rillito River Park, 4200 N. Campbell Ave. Join Pima County naturalists to watch as hundreds of Mexican free-tailed bats emerge from daytime roosts under the Campbell Ave. bridge over the Rillito River. 6:30-8:30 p.m. Sept. 8. 724-5375.
Birding — Historic Canoa Ranch, 5375 S. I-19 Frontage Road, Green Valley. Join a birding expert to see a wide variety of sparrows, raptors, and the possibility of waterfowl on the pond at the ranch. Online registration required. 7-9 a.m. Sept. 8. 724-5220.
Bird Walk — Environmental Operations Park, Hwy. 90 east of Sierra Vista. Led by docents from Southeastern Arizona Bird Observatory and the Friends of the San Pedro River. A 50-acre wetlands planted with aquatic plants, including cattails, and grasses that attract migrating and nesting birds. First come first served basis. Suitable footwear and water. 7-10 a.m. Sept. 9. Donations accepted. 459-2555.
Bird Walk — San Pedro House, 9800 E. Highway 90, Sierra Vista. Birders of all levels. Suitable footwear and water. 7-9 a.m. Sept. 12. Donations accepted. 459-2555.