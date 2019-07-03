OUTDOORS AND RECREATION
All events are free or included in admission or vehicle entrance fee unless otherwise noted. Parking may be additional. Bad weather may change or cancel activity. Children must be accompanied by an adult. No pets unless otherwise specified.
Birding the Santa Catalina Mountains — Meeting location will be provided with registration. See a wide variety of birds, such as several warblers, flycatchers, corvids, hummingbirds, and raptors. All ages welcome. Register at pima.gov/nrpr. 7:30-10 a.m. July 11. 724-5375.
Mission Garden — 946 W. Mission Lane. A living agricultural museum of Sonoran Desert-adapted heritage fruit-trees, traditional heirloom crops, and edible native plants. 8 a.m.-noon. July 11-13, 17-19. Donations accepted. 955-5200.
Walk/Talks on the Santa Cruz River and/or the Village of Tubac — Lowe House Project, 14 Calle Iglesia, Tubac. Join us for casual walk/talks through the Village of Tubac, and weather/conditions permitting on the Juan Bautista de Anza International Trail. Observe riparian flora/ fauna, cottonwood/willow forest, mesquite bosques and bird immigrants. Meet at Lowe House Project 14 Calle Iglesia, Old Town Tubac. 7:30-8:30 a.m. July 12 and 19. 398-9571.
Naturalist Guided Hike — Catalina Highway milepost 22.9 Sunset Trailhead. A 5.6 mile hike guided by a Sabino Canyon Volunteer Naturalist. Crosses Sabino Creek on the way up to Marshall saddle. Elevation gain of 900 feet. Beautiful hike for spotting wildflowers. No smoking, bring lunch, water and suitable footwear. 9 a.m.-2 p.m. July 12. 749-8700.
Nature to You Presents: Cool Summer Gardening — Marana Heritage River Park, 12375 N. Heritage Park Drive. Kids play with a sensory bin of seeds, plant a miniature forest scene, and get muddy making seed balls. Grown-ups create a summer bouquet, start a tray of seeds, and swap stories of summer parenting survival. Ages 3 and up accompanied by an an adult. 9-11 a.m. July 12. $18.75. 382-1950.
Desert Night Shift — Feliz Paseos Park, 1600 N. Camino de Oeste. Join Pima County naturalists on an easy hike to discover who is out and about at night. Learn why many animals, and even some plants, are nocturnal and how they manage life in the dark. Bring a headlamp or flashlight. Online registration required www.pima.gov/nrpr. 7-9 p.m. July 13. 724-5375.
River Walk — San Pedro House, 9800 E. Highway 90, Sierra Vista. The Friends of the San Pedro River will conduct interpretive walks to hopefully find some of the 82 species of mammals, dozens of reptiles/amphibians and nearly 350 species of birds. Bring water, suitable footwear, and sun protection. 8-10 a.m. July 13. Donations accepted. 459-2555.
Tour a Ranch — Historic Canoa Ranch, 5375 S. I-19 Frontage Road, Green Valley. Join a walking tour of the Canoa Ranch headquarters. Visit the historic buildings and corrals. Special exhibits of the people of Canoa. Please register online to secure a space on the tour pima.gov/canoaranch. 8:30-10 a.m. July 13. $5. 724-5375.
One Day Adult Summer Camp — Tucson Jewish Community Center, 3800 E. River Road. Summer camp isn't just for the kids. From color war to archery, our one-day adult summer camp will bring us together with new friends and old. Shenanigans guaranteed. Childcare will be provided for the real kids. 10 a.m.-3 p.m. July 14. $40. 299-3000.
Birding Cienega Creek — Gabe Zimmerman Davidson Canyon Trailhead, 16000 E. Marsh Station Road, Vail. Guided walk to observe the rich bird life such as hawks, tanagers, warblers, sparrows, and many others. Online registration required pima.gov/nrpr. 7:30-9:30 a.m. July 16. 724-5375.
Full Moon Wander — Pima County Feliz Paseos Park, 1600 N. Camino de Oeste. Join a Pima County naturalist to send off the sun and welcome the full moon. Suitable footwear, bring water and a flashlight. Ages 12 and up. Online registration required pima.gov/nrpr. 7-9 p.m. July 16. 724-5375.
Life Cycle of the Saguaro: Seeds to Giant — Saguaro National Park West, 2700 N. Kinney Road. A short walk to learn the reasons about why so few saguaro seeds make it to fruition. 11:15 a.m.-noon. July 16. 733-5158.
Gardens of Canoa — Historic Canoa Ranch, 5375 S. I-19 Frontage Road, Green Valley. Enjoy a guided tour of the gardens with Raydine Taber from the Green Valley Gardeners. Online registration required pima.gov/canoaranch. 8:30-10 a.m. July 17. 724-5375.
Bats in Flight — Pima County Rillito River Park, 4200 N. Campbell Ave. Discover the fascinating lives of Mexican free-tailed bats and watch as hundreds of bats emerge from their daytime roosts under the Campbell Ave. Bridge over the Rillito River. Pima County naturalists and volunteers provide information and family-friendly activities. 7-9 p.m. July 19. 724-5375.
Guided Hike — Mt. Lemmon, Box Camp Trailhead. A 5.1 mile guided hike by a Sabino Canyon Volunteer Naturalist to a rocky overlook. The return trip is all uphill with a 1200 feet elevation gain. 9 a.m.-2 p.m. July 19. 749-8700.