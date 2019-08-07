OUTDOORS AND RECREATIONS
All events are free or included in admission or vehicle entrance fee unless otherwise noted. Parking may be additional. Bad weather may change or cancel activity. Children must be accompanied by an adult. No pets unless otherwise specified.
Full Moon Hike — Saguaro National Park East, 3693 S. Old Spanish Trail. A 2.8 mile hike to explore the sights and sounds of the desert as it comes to life under the full moon. Suitable footwear, water and flashlight. Reservations required by calling 733-5153. Ages ten and up. 7-9:30 p.m. Aug. 15.
Full Moon Wander — Pima County Feliz Paseos Park, 1600 N. Camino de Oeste. Join a Pima County naturalist to send off the sun and welcome the full moon. Suitable footwear, bring water and a flashlight. Ages 12 and up. Online registration required pima.gov/nrpr. 7-9 p.m. Aug. 15. 724-5375.
Health at Jacome: Hatha Yoga — Jácome Plaza, 101 N. Stone Ave. Join Lohse Family YMCA of Tucson for classes in the park. Hatha practices are designed to align and calm your body, mind, and spirit in preparation for meditation. 7-7:30 a.m. Aug. 15 and 22. 268-9030.
Lizards and Other Critters — Brandi Fenton Memorial Park Visitor Center, 3482 E. River Road. Join a naturalist-guided walk in search of lizards, birds, small mammals and other desert wildlife. Online registration required pima.gov/nrpr. 7:30-9 a.m. Aug. 15. 724-5375.
Mission Garden — 946 W. Mission Lane. A living agricultural museum of Sonoran Desert-adapted heritage fruit-trees, traditional heirloom crops, and edible native plants. 8 a.m.-noon. Aug. 15-17, 21-23. Donations accepted. 955-5200.
Critter Night — Mission Garden. Learn about birds, mammals, reptiles, amphibians, arthropods and micro-organisms. 5:30-8:30 p.m. Aug. 16. Donations accepted. 955-5200.
Explore Mt. Lemmon With a Guide — Mt. Lemmon Lower Butterfly Trailhead, Milepost 19.8 Catalina Highway. A guided 3.9 mile hike to Leopold Point, a rocky outcrop overlooking the San Pedro Valley. Steep in a few spots and includes a mild rock scramble near the vista point. Elevation gain is about 800 feet. Bring lunch and water. No smoking. 9 a.m.-2 p.m. Aug. 16. 749-8700.
Bats in Flight — Pima County Rillito River Park, 4200 N. Campbell Ave. Discover the fascinating lives of Mexican free-tailed bats and watch as hundreds of bats emerge from their daytime roosts under the Campbell Ave. Bridge over the Rillito River. Pima County naturalists/volunteers provide information and family-friendly activities. 6:30-8:30 p.m. Aug. 17. 724-5375.
River Walk — San Pedro House, 9800 E. Highway 90, Sierra Vista. The Friends of the San Pedro River will conduct interpretive walks to hopefully find some of the 82 species of mammals, dozens of reptiles/amphibians and nearly 350 species of birds. Bring water, suitable footwear, and sun protection. 8-10 a.m. Aug. 17. Donations accepted. 459-2555.
Sonoran Desert Weedwackers — Tucson Mountain Park. Join the Sonoran Desert Weedwackers to eradicate buffelgrass and fountain grass in Tucson Mountain Park. Work requires hiking and digging buffelgrass on steep slopes. Meeting locations change frequently. Email eeducation@pima.gov for meeting location. Ages 18 and up. 6-10 a.m. Aug. 17. 724-5375.
Ranch Tour — Historic Canoa Ranch, 5375 S. I-19 Frontage Road, Green Valley. Join a walking tour of the Canoa Ranch headquarters. Visit the historic buildings, corrals and exhibits of the people of Canoa. Please register online to secure a space on the tour pima.gov/canoaranch. 8:30-10 a.m. Aug. 17. 724-5375.
Birding — Sweetwater Preserve, 4000 N. Tortolita Road. Explore the scenic Arizona Uplands and expect to see three species of woodpecker, flycatchers, wrens, and many other birds. Online registration required pima.gov/nrpr. 8-10 a.m. Aug. 20. 724-5375.
Desert Botany 101 — Saguaro National Park East. Review the basic principles of desert botany on this easy walk through our Cactus Garden. 10-10:30 a.m. Aug. 20. 733-5153.
Gardens of Canoa — Historic Canoa Ranch, 5375 S. I-19 Frontage Road, Green Valley. Enjoy a guided tour of the gardens. Online registration required pima.gov/canoaranch. 8:30-10 a.m. Aug. 21. 724-5375.
Birding the Santa Catalina Mountains — Meeting location will be provided with registration. See a wide variety of birds, such as several warblers, flycatchers, corvids, hummingbirds, and raptors. All ages welcome. Register at pima.gov/nrpr. 7:30-10 a.m. Aug. 22. 724-5375.
A Guided Hike — Mt Lemmon, Marshall Gulch Trailhead, milepost 25.5. A 3.5 mile hike along the Sunset Trail, crossing Sabino Creek and finding the little known Soldier Lake and dam. Elevation gain of 400 feet with some steep rocky areas. Bring lunch and water. No smoking. 9 a.m.-2 p.m. Aug. 23. 749-8700.
Monsoon Nature Walk — Honey Bee Village Archaeological Preserve, southeast corner of N. Ranch Vistoso Blvd and E. Moore Road, Oro Valley. Join a naturalist guided walk to search for lizards, birds, insects and other wildlife. Online registration required pima.gov/nrpr. 7:30-9 a.m. Aug. 23. $5. 724-5375.
Storytime at Packrat Playhouse — Arizona-Sonora Desert Museum, 2021 N. Kinney Road. Activity led by education staff followed by playtime. During storytime kids learn about animals in the Sonoran desert. Ages 2-5 with an adult chaperone. 9-10 a.m. Aug. 23. $10. 883-2702.