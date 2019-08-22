OUTDOORS AND RECREATIONS
Health at Jacome: Hatha Yoga — Jácome Plaza, 101 N. Stone Ave. Join Lohse Family YMCA for classes in the park. Hatha practices are designed to align, calm the body, mind and spirit in preparation for meditation. 7-7:30 a.m. Aug. 29. 268-9030.
Mission Garden — 946 W. Mission Lane. A living agricultural museum of Sonoran Desert-adapted heritage fruit-trees, traditional heirloom crops and edible native plants. 8 a.m.-noon. Aug. 29-31. Donations accepted. 955-5200.
Naturalist Guided Hike — Meet at the trail head near Ski Valley by turning right at milepost 24.9 Catalina Highway. A 4.6 mile hike up the steep Aspen Draw trail to the Mt. Lemmon fire lookout where we'll stop for lunch in the shade. Elevation gain of about 1200 feet requires good physical condition. Bring lunch and water. No smoking. 9 a.m.-2 p.m. Aug. 30. 749-8700.
Birding — Historic Canoa Ranch, 5375 S. I-19 Frontage Road, Green Valley. Join birding enthusiast to see a wide variety of sparrows, raptors, and the possibility of waterfowl on the pond at the ranch. Online registration required pima.gov/canoaranch. 7:30-9:30 a.m. Aug. 31. 724-5375.
River Walk — San Pedro House, 9800 E. Highway 90, Sierra Vista. The Friends of the San Pedro River will conduct interpretive walks to hopefully find some of the 82 species of mammals, dozens of reptiles/amphibians and nearly 350 species of birds. Bring water, suitable footwear and sun protection. 8-10 a.m. Aug. 31. Donations accepted. 459-2555.
Ranch Tour — Historic Canoa Ranch. Join a walking tour of the Canoa Ranch headquarters. Visit the historic buildings, corrals and exhibits. Please register online to secure a space on the tour pima.gov/canoaranch. 8:30-10 a.m. Aug. 31. $5. 724-5375.
Shorebird Workshop — Historic Canoa Ranch. Birds include plovers, sandpipers, curlews, gulls, terns, and more. Ages 12 and up. Online registration required. 9 a.m.-noon. Sept. 3. $15. 724-5375.
Bats in Flight — Pima County Rillito River Park, 4200 N. Campbell Ave. Join Pima County naturalists and volunteers to discover the fascinating lives of Mexican free-tailed bats and watch as hundreds of bats emerge from their daytime roosts under the Campbell Ave. Bridge over the Rillito River. 6:30-8:30 p.m. Sept. 6. 724-5375.