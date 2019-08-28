OUTDOORS AND RECREATION
All events are free or included in admission or vehicle entrance fee unless otherwise noted. Parking may be additional. Bad weather may change or cancel activity. Children must be accompanied by an adult. No pets unless otherwise specified.
Bats in Flight — Pima County Rillito River Park, 4200 N. Campbell Ave. Join Pima County naturalists and volunteers to discover the fascinating lives of Mexican free-tailed bats and watch as hundreds of bats emerge from their daytime roosts under the Campbell Ave. Bridge over the Rillito River. 6:30-8:30 p.m. Sept. 6. 724-5375.
Birding — Historic Canoa Ranch, 5375 S. I-19 Frontage Road, Green Valley. Join birding enthusiast Brian Nicholas to see a wide variety of sparrows, raptors and the possibility of waterfowl on the pond. Online registration required pima.gov/canoaranch. 7:30-9:30 p.m. Sept. 7. 724-5375.
Is it A Cactus or A Sparagus — Saguaro National Park East, 3693 S. Old Spanish Trail. Learn the difference between the two most famous families of desert plants on this short stroll in the cactus garden. 11-11:30 a.m. Sept. 7. 733-5153.
Prickly Pear Workshop — Historic Canoa Ranch. Learn about the many uses for prickly pear cactus, check out cochineal bugs, make prickly pear juice and enjoy some ice cream with prickly pear syrup. Online registration required. 9:30 a.m.-noon. Sept. 7. $15. 724-5375.
River Walk — San Pedro House, 9800 E. Highway 90, Sierra Vista. The Friends of the San Pedro River will conduct interpretive walks to hopefully find some of the 82 species of mammals, dozens of reptiles/amphibians and nearly 350 species of birds. Bring water, suitable footwear and sun protection. 8-10 a.m. Sept. 7. Donations accepted. 459-2555.
Ranch Tour — Historic Canoa Ranch. Join a walking tour of the ranch headquarters. Visit the historic buildings, corrals and exhibits of the people of Canoa. 8:30-10 a.m. Sept. 7. 724-5375.
Desert Botany 101 — Saguaro National Park East. Review the basic principles of desert botany on this easy walk through the Cactus Garden. 10-10:30 a.m. Sept. 10. 733-5153.
Life Cycle of the Saguaro: Seeds to Giant — Saguaro National Park West, 2700 N. Kinney Road. A short walk to learn why so few saguaro seeds make it to fruition. 11:15 a.m.-noon. Sept. 10. 733-5158.
Anza Tour — Historic Hacienda de la Canoa. Learn about Colonel Juan Bautista de Anza and the group of Spanish colonial settlers who made their first stop at Canoa Ranch, in 1775. Online registration required. 9-10 a.m. Sept. 11. 724-5375.
Birding — Mission Garden, 946 W. Mission Lane. Explore the birds. 7-9 a.m. Sept. 12. 955-5200.
Birding the Santa Catalina Mountains — Meeting location will be provided with registration. Expect to see a wide variety of birds, such as several warblers, flycatchers, corvids, hummingbirds and raptors. Online registration required pima.gov/nrpr. 7:30-10 a.m. Sept. 12. $5. 724-5375.