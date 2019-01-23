FESTIVAL AND ACTIVITIES
The Whole Bead Show - Tucson — Viscount Suites Hotel, 4855 E. Broadway. Artisans, importers and merchants bring their beads and gemstones from all over the globe. 4-8 p.m. Feb. 1; 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Feb. 2-5. Free. 1-530-265-2725. wholebead.com.
Classic Car Show — Little Anthony's Diner, 7010 E. Broadway. Food, music, cars. All ages. 9 a.m.- 1 p.m. Feb. 2. Free. 296-0456. thegaslighttheatre.com.
Mardi Gras Dance-Faschings Tanz — German-American Club of Tucson at the Fraternal Order of Police Lodge, 3445 N. Dodge Blvd. Prizes for best costumes. 5:30-6:30 p.m. meals served. 5-9:30 p.m. Feb. 2. $8. 299-8683.
60th Annual Festival of the Arts — Tubac Village, One Tubac Road, Tubac. Showcases the work of hundreds of visiting artists from around the country. The food court features a variety of international fare. 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Feb. 6-10. Free. 398-2704. tubacaz.com.