HEALTH AND WELLNESS EVENTS
All events are free unless otherwise noted.
Widow to Widow Spousal Bereavement Groups — Miller Golf Links Public Library, 9640 E. Golf Links Road. Group discussions with other widows and widowers. 10-11:30 a.m. Mondays. 884-4570. widowedtowidowed.org.
Widowed to Widowed — The Fountains at La Cholla, 2001 W. Rudasill Road. Offers group discussion and support. 10-11 a.m. Mondays. 884-4570. lacholla.watermarkcommunities.com.
World Hypnosis Day — Woods Memorial Library, 3455 N. First Ave. Everything you wanted to know about hypnosis, what it feels like, and how it can help you improve your life. 1-2 p.m. Jan. 4. 888-9338. tucsonhypnosisprofessionals.com.
Beat Cancer Boot Camp — Udall Park. Ramada 3, 7200 E. Tanque Verde. Beat Cancer Boot Camp is a fitness support group for all cancer survivors and those that support them. Everyone welcome. Ages 15 and up. Classes are eight weeks. $96 for two days a week; $56 for one day a week. 8-9 a.m. Saturdays; 5:30-6:30 p.m. Tuesdays. Jan. 5-Feb. 26. $56. 419-8632. beatcancerbootcamp.com.