Become a better LGBTQ+ ally with these book titles
Become a better LGBTQ+ ally with these book titles

Dictionary.com named “Allyship” its 2021 Word of the Year. There are plenty of books to consider if you’d like to become a better ally for the LGBTQ+ community. Here are four book recommendations brought to you by your friends at Pima County Public Library.

“Stuck in the Middle With You: A Memoir of Parenting in Three Genders” by Jennifer Finney Boylan

“One Man Guy” by Michael Barakiva

“The Queer Bible: Essays” edited by Jack Guinness

“The Engagement: America’s Quarter-Century Struggle Over Same-Sex Marriage” by Sasha Issenberg

Like these? Be sure to check out the full list at tucne.ws/1jdb.

Visit library.pima.gov for more great reading suggestions and to check out the E-Library.

