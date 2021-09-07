Beef short ribs in a faux mole are easy to make

Mole is one of the world’s great sauces, and if you’ve ever had a genuine mole, you know why.

I did have a genuine mole once, while traveling in Chiapas, Mexico, years ago. I watched women doing the laborious preparation of the marvelous mole, which involved pounding pumpkin seeds (pipián) into a paste with a mortar and pestle, toasting several different kinds of chiles, and then simmering the sauce for hours.

Many moles end with a finishing touch of chocolate, which rounds out the flavors and creates a mysterious complexity.

Sometimes I want mole flavors without mole’s work, though.

That’s how I came to develop this faux mole when I wanted to braise some beef short ribs. Short ribs are one of my favorite cuts, but boy-oh-boy, are they fatty. I usually prepare them one day with plans to eat them the next.

Refrigerating the cooked ribs overnight allows the fat to rise, so it’s easily skimmed and discarded when cold.

Then it’s a simple matter of shredding the short ribs’ meat and reheating it with some of the cooking liquid so it’s ready to use as a filling for burritos, enchiladas, or tacos. I hate to waste food, so I strain and reduce the remaining cooking liquid to use as a sauce.