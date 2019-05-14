OUTDOORS AND RECREATION
All events are free or included in admission or vehicle entrance fee unless otherwise noted. Parking may be additional. Bad weather may change or cancel activity. Children must be accompanied by an adult. No pets unless otherwise specified.
Country Market — Historic Canoa Ranch, 5375 S. I-19 Frontage Road, Green Valley. Artists and musicians, masseuse, garden art, rugs, crafts, pottery, and food. 9 a.m.-1 p.m. May 23 and 30. 724-5375.
Mission Garden — 946 W. Mission Lane. A living agricultural museum of Sonoran Desert-adapted heritage fruit-trees, traditional heirloom crops, and edible native plants. 8 a.m.-noon. Wednesday-Saturday. Donations accepted. 955-5200.
Birding — Historic Canoa Ranch. Join birding enthusiast Brian Nicholas to see a wide variety of sparrows, raptors, and the possibility of waterfowl on the pond at the ranch. Online registration required pima.gov/canoaranch. 7-9 a.m. May 25. 724-5375.
Hike the Path of the Ancestors — Colossal Cave Mountain Park, 16721 E. Old Spanish Trail, Vail. Explore a shaded trail along a riparian corridor in Colossal Cave Mountain Park and discover remnants of an ancient Hohokam village. Online registration required pima.gov/nrpr. 8-9:30 a.m. May 25. 724-5375.
Bird Walk — San Pedro House, 9800 E. Highway 90, Sierra Vista. Birders of all levels are invited to participate in upcoming bird walks sponsored by the Friends of the San Pedro River. Bring water, a snack, suitable footwear, a hat, and use sun protection. 7-9 a.m. May 25 and 29. Donations accepted. 459-2555.
Ranch Tour — Historic Canoa Ranch. Visit the historic buildings and corrals and enjoy the special exhibits of the people. Register online to secure a space on the tour gov/canoaranch. 8:30-10 a.m. May 25. 724-5375.
Cactus Caravan — Saguaro National Park East, 3693 S. Old Spanish Trail. Begin the exploration of the Cactus Forest Drive with a park ranger and become familiar with some of the common cacti. Program is accessible in vehicle. 10-11:30 a.m. May 26. 733-5153.
Behind-the-Scenes Terminal Tour — Tucson International Airport, 7250 S. Tucson Blvd. See behind the scenes at TUS, including the commercial aircraft ramp and terminal operations. This tour involves quite a bit of walking and standing. Suitable footwear. Ages 16 and up. For reservations call 573-8187. 9-10:30 a.m. May 29.
Sonoran Secrets to Desert Survival — Saguaro National Park West, 2700 N. Kinney Road. A short stroll in the garden to identify the most common hazards hidden in the desert, uncover survival strategies of native plants and animals, and acquire practical tips to ensure safety. 10:15-11:15 a.m. May 29. 733-5158.
Synergy in the Desert: The Sonoran Habitat — Saguaro National Park West. A talk and walk with the saguaro as the focal point. 2:15-3 p.m. May 29. 733-5158.