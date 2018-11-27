FITNESS
Tai Chi
Tai Chi for Health — St. Philips in the Hills Episcopal Church, 4440 N. Campbell Ave. Improve balance, mental clarity, relieve pain and create an overall feeling of well-being through natural breathing and slow, gentle, meditative body movements. Register at events@heatherchalon.com. 9-10 a.m. Mondays and Thursdays. $55 per month. 780-6751. heatherchalon.com.
Sun Style 73 Tai Chi — Ellie Towne Flowing Wells Community Center, 1660 W. Ruthrauff Road. The parent form for Tai Chi for Arthritis/Fall Prevention, this class continues on from Part 2 and is for those who already know the 40 forms of that program. 11 a.m.-noon. Dec. 3, 10 and 17. $27. 742-4600. webcms.pima.gov.
Tai Chi Balance — Sunrise Chapel, 8421 E. Wrightstown Road. Basics for Beginners, Mondays; Yang24 (Int-Advance), Thursdays. 11 a.m.-noon. Mondays and Thursdays. $10; $30 a month. 296-9212. sunrisechapel.org.
Tai Chi for Health - Sun73 — Resurrection Lutheran Church, 11575 N. First Ave, Oro Valley. This advanced Tai Chi for Health class focuses on Paul Lam's modified Sun 73 Forms. 11:45 a.m.-12:45 p.m. Mondays. $10; $65 for nine weeks. 780-6751. heatherchalon.com.
Tai Chi ForArthritis-Part 2 — Ellie Towne Flowing Wells Community Center. A program for those who have learned The Basic 6 and Advanced 6 exercises in the Tai Chi for Arthritis/Fall Prevention programs. This class goes into 9 additional moves to complete the entire Tai Chi for Arthritis/Fall Prevention program. Register at webcams.pima.gov. 12:15-1:15 p.m. Dec. 3, 10 and 17. $27. 742-4600.
Tai Chi for Health — Resurrection Lutheran Church. Safe, effective and fun way to improve balance, mental clarity, relieve pain and create an overall feeling of well-being through natural breathing and slow, gentle, meditative body movements. 1-2 p.m. Mondays. $10; $60 for nine weeks. 780-6751. heatherchalon.com.
Tai Chi for Health: Beginner's Class — The Studio, 4648 E. Speedway. This beginner's class focuses on a safe, effective and fun way to improve balance, mental clarity, relieve pain and create an overall feeling of well-being through natural breathing and slow, gentle, meditative body movements. $7; $45 for nine weeks. 9-9:45 a.m. Tuesdays. $45. 1-203-470-9549. heatherchalon.com.
Tai Chi for Health: Advanced Class — The Studio. This advanced class focuses is to Improve balance, mental clarity, relieve pain and create an overall feeling of well-being through natural breathing and slow, gentle, meditative body movements. 10-11 a.m. Tuesdays. $10; $60 for nine weeks. 1-203-470-9549. heatherchalon.com.
Tai Chi for Fall Prevention — Casas Adobes Congregational Church, 6801 N. Oracle Road. Improve balance as you build muscle strength, relieve pain, reduce stress and improve your lifestyle. May be done standing or seated. 10:30-11:30 a.m. Dec. 5, 12 and 19. $10; $35 a month. 742-4600.
Seated Tai Chi for Health — Ellie Towne Flowing Wells Community Center. Chair class. 1-2 p.m. Wednesdays. $30 for five classes. 465-2890.
Tai Chi in the Garden — Mission Garden, 946 W. Mission Lane. Teachers from Wind River Tai Chi Chuan lead classes. Beginners welcomed. 8-9 a.m. Dec. 6 and 8. $10. 955-5200. tucsonsbirthplace.org.
Tai Chi for Health and Balance — St. Paul's United Methodist Church, 8501 E. Broadway. Reduce stress with safe, gentle exercise to improve balance, range of motion and flexibility. 5:30-6:30 p.m. Thursdays. $5. 465-6561.
Beginning Tai Chi for Arthritis/Fall Prevention — Ellie Towne Flowing Wells Community Center. A gentle form of Sun Style Tai chi emphasizing joint-safe moves, agile steps and Qigong breathing. Increase muscle strength, improve immune function and gain mental focus all while improving balance to prevent falls. 11 a.m.-noon. Dec. 7, 14 and 21. $36. 742-4600. webcms.pima.gov.
Yoga
Yoga for Bodies That Don't Bend — Centerline Movement Studio, 1600 N. Tucson Blvd., Suite 100. Safe place to explore your body, breath and mind through yoga without worrying about what you can or can't do or how you look trying to do it. Ages 14 and up. 6-7 p.m. Mondays. $15. 1-919-260-0236. mindfuladventure.com.
Gentle and Restorative Yoga — Mindful Yoga Studio, 1101 N. Wilmot Road, No. 123. For students seeking the benefits of a relaxing, gentle and restorative practice. Ages 18 and up. 10:30-11:45 a.m. Dec. 4. $11. 300-4378. mindfulyogatucson.com.
Gentle Yoga for Back Care — Mindful Yoga Studio. Students are introduced to movements and poses that encourage improved postural alignment and freedom from pain. Ages 18 and up. 4-5:15 p.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays. Nov. 20-Jan. 31. Closed Nov. 22. $11. 300-4378. mindfulyogatucson.com.
Hatha Yoga All Levels — Mindful Yoga Studio. This class combines breathwork (pranayama) with a variety of physical postures (asanas) and deep relaxation (savasana). Ages 18 and up. 6-7:15 p.m. Dec. 4. $11. 300-4378. mindfulyogatucson.com.
Tucson Tuesday Laughter Yoga — Quaker Meeting House, 931 N. Fifth Ave. Breathing, yogic exercises and laughter designed to promote peace and healing. 6-7 p.m. Tuesdays. Donations appreciated. 490-5500. laughteryoga.org.
Yoga Wednesdays — Summit Hut, 7745 N. Oracle Road, Oro Valley. Life-enhancing yoga. 9-10:30 a.m. Wednesdays. Free. 888-1000. facebook.com.
Nude Yoga, by Happy Nappy Vegan — Movement Culture, 435 E. Ninth St. A clothing optional co-ed yoga class encouraging self-expression and personal development within a safe and respectful space. Open to all levels of experience. Ages 18 and up. 6-7 p.m. Wednesdays. $8. 603-8043. movementaz.org.
Restorative Yoga — Mindful Yoga Studio. For all students seeking the benefits of a relaxing, gentle and restorative practice. Ages 18 and up. 6-7:15 p.m. Dec. 5 and 9. $11. 300-4378. mindfulyogatucson.com.
Chair Yoga — Mindful Yoga Studio. Participants can learn many kinds of yoga postures, breathing techniques, meditation and methods of relaxation, all while seated in a chair. Ages 18 and up. 12:30-1:30 p.m. Nov. 29, Dec. 6, 13, 20 and 27. $10. 300-4378. mindfulyogatucson.com.
Free Yoga Fridays — Summit Hut, 5251 E. Speedway. A free, beginner-friendly Hatha style class. 9-10:30 a.m. Free. 325-1554. facebook.com.
Yin and Gentle Yoga — Mindful Yoga Studio Annex, 100 S. Avenida del Convento, Room 200. Yin Yoga exercises the bones, lubricates the joints and deeply stretches the body’s connective tissue, especially in the hips, pelvis, and lower spine. All levels. Ages 18 and up. 9-10:15 a.m. Dec. 8. $9. 300-4378. mindfulyogatucson.com.
All Bodies Rise Yoga — Floor Polish Dance Studio, 408 N. Fourth Ave. All levels are welcome. Great for yoga beginners. Bring a yoga mat if you have one, or rent one of ours. Bring water. Ages 16 and up. 10-11 a.m. Saturdays. $6. 333-5905. floorpolishdance.com.
Tibetan Yoga — Awam Tibetan Buddhist Institute, 3810 E. Monte Vista Drive. Suitable as a preparation for meditation and is very adaptable to those with physical limitations that are a barrier to many other forms of yoga. Ages 16 and up. Donations accepted. 10-11 a.m. Saturdays. $5. 622-8460. awaminstitute.org.
All Bodies Rise Yoga — Movement Culture, 435 E. Ninth St. Offers practitioners the opportunity to explore and become more in tune with their bodies via a practice that is soothing to the nervous system and pleasurable to the body. All levels of experience welcome. Ages 16 and up. Cash or Venmo. 11 a.m.-noon. Saturdays. $7. 603-8043. movementaz.org.
Meditation/Martial arts
Desert Rain Zen: Monday Meditation: Just Sitting — Little Chapel of All Nations, 1401 E. First St. Two 25 minute meditation periods with a 5-10 minute break in between the two sits. Basic meditation instruction will be available. Noon-1 p.m. Mondays. Free. 235-1267. desertrainzen.org.
Kids Capoeira — Movement Culture. Learn the historical and cultural aspect while developing balance, motor coordination, speed and strength. 4:30-5:30 p.m. Mondays; 5-6 p.m. Wednesdays. $10. 603-8043. tucsoncapoeira.org.
Mixed-Level Capoeira Martial-Arts for Kids — Studio Axé, 2928 E. Broadway. Learn the basics of Capoeira. Ages 6-12. 5:30-6:30 p.m. Mondays and Wednesdays. $15. 990-1820. tucsoncapoeira.com.
Tucson Capoeira intro class — Movement Culture. Introduction to the four core expressions of Capoeira: Movement, music, philosophy, and history. 4-6 p.m. Saturdays; 5:30-7 p.m. Mondays; 6-7:30 p.m. Wednesdays. $15. 603-8043. tucsoncapoeira.org.
Beginner Capoeira for Kids — Studio Axé. Learn the fundamentals of Capoeira. Ages 6-12. 4:30-5:30 p.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays. $15. 990-1820. tucsoncapoeira.com.
Mixed-Level Capoeira for Kids — Studio Axé. Children learn the basics of Capoeira. Ages 6-12. 5:30-6:30 p.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays. $15. 990-1820. tucsoncapoeira.com.
Xingyiquan — Descending Dragon Health Center, 3461 E. Speedway. Internal martial arts share common principles such as non-oppostition of greater force, using leverage and structural alignment to maximize the bodies ability to generate force, and a mind-body connection. Practice involves fundamental exercises, and partnered drills. Ages 16 and up. 5:30-7 p.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays. $75. 404-4869. descendingdragon.weebly.com.
Russian Martial Art training — Ramada 32, Reid Park, Lake Shore Lane, behind Hi Corbet Field. Martial arts adapted to your body type and ability. Ages 18 and up. 6:30-8:30 p.m. Dec. 4. $30 a month; $75 a quarter. 981-0592.
Tucson Capoeira Beginners Class — Movement Culture. Brazilian martial arts. 6-7:30 p.m. Wednesdays. $15. 603-8043. tucsoncapoeira.org.
Qigong — Descending Dragon Health Center, 3461 E. Speedway. A low impact movement practice that places emphasis on breath, posture, and intent. Movements involve bending, stretching, and breathing which are designed to improve health. 8-9 a.m. Saturdays. $10. 404-4869. descendingdragon.weebly.com.
Intro to Capoeira — Studio Axé. Learn the basics of Capoeira. Noon-1:15 p.m. Saturdays; 7-8:15 p.m. Mondays. $15. 990-1820. tucsoncapoeira.com.
Tucson Community Capoeira Classes All Levels — Movement Culture. Brazilian martial arts. 4-6 p.m. Saturdays. $15. 603-8043. tucsoncapoeira.org.
Other ways to workout
Belly Dance Blast — Floor Polish Dance Studio. All levels welcome, no dance experience necessary. Please wear comfortable clothes that you can move in, bring a hip scarf if you have one. Ages 16 and up. 7-8 p.m. Dec. 5. $6. 333-5905. floorpolishdance.com.
Zumba — Movement Culture, 435 E. Ninth St. Zumba takes the "work" out of workout by mixing low and high-intensity moves to produce an awesome calorie-burning dance fitness party. Dance experience not necessary. Noon-1 p.m. Saturdays. $10. 603-8043.