Way back when, the silver screen was ruled by the actress Bette Davis. She was fearless in the roles she took on — nobody could do a tough broad the way she could — and she was considered the actress of the Golden Age of Hollywood.
She was gorgeous, gutsy, lusty and had a controlling mom and a controlling studio that held her contract.
She also made some of the best movies of the last century, among them, “All about Eve,” “Jezebel,” and “What Ever Happened to Baby Jane.”
Good fodder for a play, which is exactly what actress Jessica Sherr has created.
Sherr performs her “Bette Davis Ain’t for Sissies” on Friday and Saturday, Nov. 16-17, at the Invisible Theatre.
It takes place on the night of the 1939 Academy Awards ceremony. Davis has been nominated for Best Actress in “Dark Victory.” The Los Angeles Times leaks the winners’ names early, and she’s not on that list (Vivien Leigh went on to win for her role in “Gone With the Wind” — a role Davis had coveted). Davis cuts out early before the humiliation, and from the comfort of her home proceeds to dish about her co-stars, her mom, her movies.
Sherr first took her play to the 2013 Edinburgh Fringe Festival. The review on EdinburghGuide.com said: “Sherr perfectly captures the look, voice, wit, humour and mannerisms of Bette’s bold, brash, brave personality with sophisticated style. But she also shows her vulnerability, a glimmer of fear, the agony of failure, lurking behind the actress’ tough mask.”
That Edinburgh fest launched Sherr on a Bette Davis career — she has brought the show around the country, to London, and back to Edinburgh.
She will perform the 90-minute play at 7:30 p.m. Friday, Nov. 16, and at 3 and 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 17 at Invisible Theatre, 1400 N. First Ave. Tickets are $35 at 882-9721 or invisibletheatre.com.