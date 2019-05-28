Last chance
“Job: A Story” — The Screening Room, 127 E. Congress St. The Biblical story of Job gets a contemporary treatment in Connor Moody’s new play, presented by Strada Company. The set up: When God and the Adversary place bets on a woman’s faith, who comes out the winner? Andrew Baughman directs and the cast includes Margaret Smith, David Zinke, Annie Koepf, Shannon Elias, Jamie Mellan, Trystan Garcia and Rae Williams. The final performance is 7 p.m. June 3. Tickets are $15, with discounts available. 977-5218, stradacompany.org.
“Back to the Past” — The Gaslight Theatre, 7010 E. Broadway. It’s the 1980s and happy-go-lucky teenager, Mikey MacFry, gets mixed up in the crackpot experiments of his good friend Doc Everett Crown. Using Doc’s futuristic car, which he has turned into a time machine, they blast off for the rockin’ 1950s. Musical comedy. Final performances are 7 p.m. May 30; 6 and 8:30 p.m. May 31-June 1; and 12:30 p.m. June 2. $22.95. 886-9428, thegaslighttheatre.com.
Continuing
“Appropriate” — Live Theatre Workshop, 5317 E. Speedway. The bickering Lafayette family is not particularly close, but when the patriarch dies, they all come together, with not very congenial results. As they try to unpack a lifetime stuffed into his house, they discover some very unsavory things. “Be prepared to laugh, gasp, and possibly squirm in your seat and shed a tear,” said the Star in a glowing review. Glen Coffman directs and Rhonda Hallquist, Adam Denoyer, Keith Wick, Bree Boyd, Ella James, Alexander Cramton, Cliff Madison and Emily Gates make up the cast. 7:30-9:30 p.m. May 30, 31, June 1, 6 and 7; 3-5 p.m. June 2. Through June 15. $20. 327-4242, livetheatreworkshop.org.