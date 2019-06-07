FESTIVAL AND ACTIVITIES
Volunteer Orientation — Joel D. Valdez Main Library, 101 N Stone Ave. Find out about a wide variety of volunteer opportunities available. Fill out an application and bring to orientation. RSVP to Brian by calling or e-mail Brian.Chanecka@pima.gov. 2-4 p.m. June 13. Free. 791-4010. pima.bibliocommons.com.
Bingo — McCulloch-Wagner American Legion Post 109 Family Home, 15921 S.Houghton Road, Corona de Tucson. Must be 18 or up to play. Bingo cards cost $1 each. 5:45-6:50 p.m. tacos for purchase. Proceeds benefit community and veterans. 7-9 p.m. Thursdays. $10. 762-5652. post109.org.
Fish Fry — McCulloch-Wagner American Legion Post 109 Family Home. Fried or baked fish, potatoes, coleslaw, homemade cobbler and beverage. 5-7 p.m. June 14. $9. 762-5652. post109.org.
Dive In Movie — Ott Family YMCA, 401 S. Prudence Road. Screening "Incredibles 2" on our big screen while enjoying some hot dogs, water and chips. 6-9:15 p.m. June 14. $20. 885-2317. tucsonymca.org.
Father's Day Weekend and Classic Car Show — Old Tucson, 201 S. Kinney Road. Men and boys of all ages get in free. Whiskey tastings and a classic car show on Sunday. 10 a.m.-5 p.m. June 15 and 16. $19.95. 883-0100. oldtucson.com.
1880s Cavalry Display and Demonstration — Presidio San Agustín del Tucson Museum, 196 N. Court Ave. A display of 1880s cavalry weapons, uniforms, and supplies. Firing of some of the weapons will occur throughout the morning in the Territorial Courtyard. 10 a.m.-1 p.m. June 15. $5. 837-8119. tucsonpresidio.com.
49th Annual Tucson Juneteenth Festival — Tucson Convention Center, 260 S. Church Ave. Family friendly community festival celebrating the day slaves in Texas learned of the Emancipation Proclamation and their freedom. Food, music, entertainment, history and culture. 10 a.m.-9 p.m. June 15. Free. 405-5826.
Classic Car Show — Little Anthony's Diner, 7010 E. Broadway. Cars, food and music. 5-9 p.m. June 15. Free. 296-0456. littleanthonysdiner.com.
Abbett Game Night — Wheeler Taft Abbett Sr. Public Library, 7800 N. Schisler Drive. Board games and card games. All ages. 6-7 p.m. June 17. Free. 594-5200.
Asian Flavor Hands On Cooking Class — The Garden Kitchen, 2205 S. Fourth Ave. Learn a variety of Asian inspired dishes as well as common flavor pairing. Price includes lunch of all dishes made. 10 a.m.-1 p.m. June 19. $55. 621-0476. thegardenkitchen.org.
Comedy Fundraiser For Alzheimer's — Woodland Palms Memory Care, 1020 N. Woodland Ave. Join us for laughter, food and fun. All proceeds go to The Alzheimer's Assciation. 6-7:30 p.m. June 19. Free. 777-3198.
Third Thursday: Yappy Hour — MOCA Tucson, 265 S. Church Ave. Themed nights feature different performances, music, and art-making activities, as well as a cash bar and food trucks. Bring your pups, will have signature drinks, dog cocktails, art making for pups, and more. 6-8 p.m. June 20. Free. 624-5019. moca-tucson.org.
S.O.S. Fundraiser: Keep Pets Out of Shelters — The Shelter Cocktail Lounge, 4155 E. Grant Road. Enjoy vegan nacho bar, salsa tasting, raffles, prizes and mingling with other pet lovers. Also, 25% of the bar will be donated. Ages 21 and up. The event benefits No Kill Pima County’s S.O.S. 5-9 p.m. June 21. Free. 477-7401. facebook.com.