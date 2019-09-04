OUTDOORS AND RECREATIONS
Birding — Mission Garden, 946 W. Mission Lane. Explore the birds of this unique and historic garden oasis. 7-9 a.m. Sept. 12. 955-5200. tucsonsbirthplace.org.
Health at Jacome: Yoga in the Park — Jacome Plaza Downtown, 101 N. Stone Ave. Join Lohse Family YMCA for Hatha Yoga classe. 7-7:30 a.m. Sept. 12 and 19. 268-9030. downtowntucson.org.
Birding the Santa Catalina Mountains — Meeting location will be provided with registration. Expect to see a wide variety of birds, such as several warblers, flycatchers, corvids, hummingbirds and raptors. Online registration required pima.gov/nrpr. 7:30-10 a.m. Sept. 12. $5. 724-5375. webcms.pima.gov.
River Walk — San Pedro House, 9800 E. Highway 90, Sierra Vista. The Friends of the San Pedro River will conduct interpretive walks to hopefully find some of the 82 species of mammals, dozens of reptiles/amphibians and nearly 350 species of birds. Bring water, suitable footwear and sun protection. 8-10 a.m. Sept. 14. Donations accepted. 459-2555. sanpedroriver.org.
Ranch Tour — Historic Canoa Ranch, 5375 S. I-19 Frontage Road, Green Valley. Join a walking tour of the ranch headquarters. Visit the historic buildings, corrals and exhibits of the people of Canoa. 8:30-10 a.m. Sept. 14. 724-5375. webcms.pima.gov.
Desert Botany 101 — Saguaro National Park East, 3693 S. Old Spanish Trail. Review the basic principles of desert botany on this easy walk through the garden. 10-10:30 a.m. Sept. 14 and 17. 733-5153. nps.gov.
Is it A Cactus or A Sparagus — Saguaro National Park East. Learn the difference between the two most famous families of desert plants on this short stroll in the cactus garden. 11-11:30 a.m. Sept. 14. 733-5153. nps.gov.
Desert Night Shift — Ironwood Picnic Area, Tucson Mountain Park, 1500 S. Kinney Road. Learn why many animals and some plants are nocturnal. Bring a headlamp or flashlight. Online registration required pima.gov/nrpr. 6:30-8:30 p.m. Sept. 14. 724-5375. webcms.pima.gov.
Hummingbird Workshop — Brandi Fenton Memorial Park Visitor Center, 3482 E. River Road. This workshop will discuss the biology, identification and ways to attract these wonderful birds. Ages 12 and up. Online registration required pima.gov/nrpr. 9 a.m.-noon. Sept. 15. $15. 724-5375. webcms.pima.gov.
Birding — Gabe Zimmerman Davidson Canyon Trailhead at Cienega Creek Natural Preserve, 16000 E. Marsh Station Road, Vail. A guided walk to observe/search for raptors, flycatchers, tanagers, warblers and more. Online registration required pima.gov/nrpr . 7:30-9:30 a.m. Sept. 17. 724-5375. webcms.pima.gov.
Gardens of Canoa — Historic Canoa Ranch. Enjoy a guided tour of the gardens with Raydine Taber from the Green Valley Gardeners. Online registration required pima.gov/canoaranch. 8:30-10 a.m. Sept. 18. 724-5375. webcms.pima.gov.
Nuts about Nature Preschool Hour — Brandi Fenton Memorial Park Visitor Center, 3482 E. River Road. Learn about nature through stories, crafts and games. Ages 3-5 with an adult companion. Online registration required pima.gov/nrpr. 10:30-11:30 a.m. Sept. 18. 724-5375. webcms.pima.gov.
Turquoise Trail Guided Walking Tour — Presidio San Agustín del Tucson Museum, 196 N. Court Ave. A docents will lead a walk along the 2.5-mile Turquoise Trail through downtown to see historic buildings and hear stories. Pre-registration suggested. 10 a.m.-12:30 p.m. Sept. 19. $20. 837-8119. tucsonpresidio.com.