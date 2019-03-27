OUTDOORS AND RECREATION
Birding
Bird Walk — San Pedro House, 9800 E. Highway 90, Sierra Vista. Birders of all levels are invited to participate in upcoming bird walks sponsored by the Friends of the San Pedro River. Dress appropriately for the weather, bring water, a snack, suitable footwear, a hat, and use sun protection. 7-9 a.m. April 3. Donations accepted. 459-2555.
Birding — Pima County Agua Caliente Park, 12325 E. Roger Road. Take a guided walk to see a variety of birds, including waterfowl, raptors, sparrows, and many others. Loaner binoculars available. Online registration required pima.gov/nrpr. 8-9:30 a.m. April 4 and 11. 724-5375.
Birding — Historic Canoa Ranch, 5375 S. I-19 Frontage Road, Green Valley. Join birding enthusiast Brian Nicholas to see a wide variety of sparrows, raptors, and the possibility of waterfowl on the pond. Register at pima.gov/canoaranch. 7-9 a.m. April 6. 724-5375.
Guided Bird Walk — Tumacacori National Historical Park. A guided walk up to 3 hours or as long as the birds are active. Suitable footwear and bring water. Binoculars available for loan. 8-11 a.m. April 6. 377-5060.
Flycatcher ID Workshop — Pima County Agua Caliente Park. This workshop will teach techniques to better identify birds without giving up in frustration. Ages 12 and up. Online registration required pima.gov/nrpr. 9 a.m.-1 p.m. April 7. $15. 724-5375.
Birding — Mission Garden, 946 W. Mission Lane. Explore birds on Tucson's west side. 8-11 a.m. April 11. Donations accepted. 955-5200.
Walk, hikes and whatever
Historic Craft Demonstrations — Tumacácori National Historical Park, 1891 E. Frontage Road. Traditional tortilla-making on the mission grounds. Also include, an additional craft such as paper flowers, pottery, O’odham basket weaving, or other art forms. 10 a.m.-4 p.m. April 1, 4-8, 11 and 12. 377-5060.
Armory Park Neighborhood Guided Walking Tour — Presidio San Agustín del Tucson Museum, 196 N. Court Ave. Led by historian Ken Scoville, the tour will feature landmark buildings on Scott St. such as the Carnegie Library, now Children’s Museum Tucson. Pre-registration is suggested. 10 a.m.-noon. April 6. $25. 837-8119.
River Walk — San Pedro House, 9800 E. Highway 90, Sierra Vista. The Friends of the San Pedro River will conduct interpretive walks in hopes to find some of the 82 species of mammals, dozens of reptiles/amphibians and nearly 350 species of birds. Dress for weather, bring water, suitable footwear, a hat and sun protection. 8-10 a.m. April 6. Donations accepted. 459-2555.
Ranch Tour — Historic Canoa Ranch, 5375 S. I-19 Frontage Road. Walking tour of the grounds. Register at pima.gov/canoaranch. 8:30 and 9:30 a.m. April 6 and 9. 724-5375.
Petanque in the Park — Reid Park, 830 S. Country Club Road. Learn and play the French game of petanque. 2-4 p.m. April 7. 664-4133.
Anza Tour — Historic Canoa Ranch. Learn about Colonel Juan Bautista de Anza and the group of Spanish colonial settlers. 9-10 a.m. April 10. 724-5375.