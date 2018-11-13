CONCERTS
Jazz and world
Birthday Celebration — Monterey Court, 505 W. Miracle Mile. Oscar Fuentes, 5-7 p.m. with his blend of Latin rock and pop; Alberto Carlon 6:30-9 p.m. inside the main cafe; the Latin fusion and Cumbia rock of Santa Pachita from 7-10 p.m. on the courtyard stage. 5-10 p.m. Nov. 23. Free. 207-2429.
UA Steel Bands — UA Crowder Hall, 1017 N. Olive Road. Presented by The University of Arizona Fred Fox School of Music. 7:30-9:30 p.m. Nov. 25. $5. 621-1162.
Jazz Guild Jam — The Jazz Guild of Tucson, 35 E. Toole Ave. Proceeds benefit Pay it Forward Tucson. 7-9:30 p.m. Nov. 27. $10. 661-6505.
Jon Simon's Jazz Piano — The Buttes at Reflections, 9800 N. Oracle Road, Oro Valley. Price includes no-host sunset cocktails with complimentary appetizers, three-course dinner and performance. 5-8 p.m. Nov. 27. $45. 505-4161.
Jovert in Concert: Tucson High Magnet School Steel Band — CPAC, 1250 W. Continental Road, Green Valley. Steel drum program. 7-9 p.m. Nov. 28. $15. 399-1750.
UA Studio Jazz Ensemble and Fred Fox Jazz Ensemble — UA Crowder Hall, 1017 N. Olive Road. The Music of Fred Sturm. 7:30-9:30 p.m. Nov. 28. $10. 621-1162.
Gabriel Ayala Quintet — Monterey Court, 505 W. Miracle Mile. Jazz and flamenco guitarist. 7-10 p.m. Nov. 30. $10 in advance; $15 day of. 207-2429.
Popular, rock, country
Streisand Duets, with Anthony of The Edward Twins — The Gaslight Music Hall, 13005 N. Oracle Road, Oro Valley. Tribute. 6-8 p.m. Nov. 23 and 24. $35-$100. 529-1000.
Connie Warren and Tom Dukes — Monterey Court, 505 W. Miracle Mile. A 2-part harmony and play an eclectic blend of classics . 6:30-9:30 p.m. Nov. 28. Free. 207-2429.
An evening with Bruce Hornsby — Fox Tucson Theatre, 17 W. Congress St. 7:30-9:30 p.m. Nov. 30. $34-$84. 547-3040.
Joe Bourne: The music of Lou Rawls and Sam Cook — Community Performance and Art Center, 1250 W. Continental Road, Green Valley. 7-9 p.m. Nov. 30. $25 in advance; $30 at the door. 399-1750.