FITNESS
Tai Chi
Tai Chi for Health! — St. Philips in the Hills Episcopal Church, 4440 N. Campbell Ave. Improve balance, mental clarity, relieve pain and create an overall feeling of well-being through natural breathing and slow, gentle, meditative body movements. Register at events@heatherchalon.com. 9-10 a.m. Mondays and Thursdays. No class Nov. 22. $55 a month. 780-6751. heatherchalon.com.
Sun Style 73 Tai Chi — Ellie Towne Flowing Wells Community Center, 1660 W. Ruthrauff Road. The parent form for Tai Chi for Arthritis/Fall Prevention, this class continues on from Part two and is for those who already know the 40 forms of that program. 11 a.m.-noon. Nov. 26. $36. 742-4600. webcms.pima.gov.
Tai Chi Balance — Sunrise Chapel, 8421 E. Wrightstown Road. Basics for Beginners, Mondays; Yang24 (Int-Advance), Thursdays. 11 a.m.-noon. Mondays and Thursdays. No class Nov. 22. $10; $30 a month. 296-9212. sunrisechapel.org.
Tai Chi for Health - Sun73 — Resurrection Lutheran Church, 11575 N. First Ave, Oro Valley. This advanced Tai Chi for Health class focuses on Paul Lam's modified Sun 73 Forms. 11:45 a.m.-12:45 p.m. Mondays. $10; $65 for nine weeks. 780-6751. heatherchalon.com.
Tai Chi ForArthritis-Part 2 — Ellie Towne Flowing Wells Community Center. A program for those who have learned The Basic six and Advanced six exercises in the Tai Chi for Arthritis/Fall Prevention programs. This class goes into nine additional moves to complete the entire Tai Chi for Arthritis/Fall Prevention program. Register at webcams.pima.gov. 12:15-1:15 p.m. Nov. 26. $36. 742-4600.
Tai Chi for Health — Resurrection Lutheran Church. Safe, effective and fun way to improve balance, mental clarity, relieve pain and create an overall feeling of well-being through natural breathing and slow, gentle, meditative body movements. 1-2 p.m. Mondays. $10; $60 for nine weeks. 780-6751. heatherchalon.com.
Tai Chi for Health: Beginner's Class — The Studio, 4648 E. Speedway. This beginner's class focuses a safe, effective and fun way to improve balance, mental clarity, relieve pain and create an overall feeling of well-being through natural breathing and slow, gentle, meditative body movements. 9-9:45 a.m. Tuesdays. $7; $45 for nine weeks. 1-203-470-9549. heatherchalon.com.
Tai Chi for Health: Advanced Class — The Studio. This advanced class focus is to Improve balance, mental clarity, relieve pain and create an overall feeling of well-being through natural breathing and slow, gentle, meditative body movements. 10-11 a.m. Tuesdays. $10; $60 for nine weeks. 1-203-470-9549. heatherchalon.com.
Meditation/martial arts
Desert Rain Zen: Monday Meditation: Just Sitting — Little Chapel of All Nations, 1401 E. First St. Two 25 minute meditation periods with a 5-10 minute break in between the two sits. Basic meditation instruction will be available, it’s just an opportunity to sit, with no frills. Noon-1 p.m. Mondays. Free. 235-1267. desertrainzen.org.
Kids Capoeira — Movement Culture, 435 E. Ninth St. Learn the historical and cultural aspect while developing balance, motor coordination, speed and strength. 4:30-5:30 p.m. Mondays; 5-6 p.m. Wednesdays. $10. 603-8043. tucsoncapoeira.org.
Mixed-Level Capoeira Martial-Arts for Kids — Studio Axé, 2928 E. Broadway. Learn the basics of Capoeira. Ages 6-12. 5:30-6:30 p.m. Mondays and Wednesdays. No class Nov. 28. $15. 990-1820. tucsoncapoeira.com.
Tucson Capoeira intro class — Movement Culture. Introduction to the four core expressions of Capoeira: Movement, music, philosophy, and history. 4-6 p.m. Saturdays; 5:30-7 p.m. Mondays; 6-7:30 p.m. Wednesdays. $15. 603-8043. tucsoncapoeira.org.
Beginner Capoeira for Kids — Studio Axé. Learn the fundamentals of Capoeira. Ages 6-12. 4:30-5:30 p.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays. No class Nov. 22. $15. 990-1820. tucsoncapoeira.com.
Mixed-Level Capoeira for Kids — Studio Axé. Children learn the basics of Capoeira. Ages 6-12. 5:30-6:30 p.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays. No class Nov. 22. $15. 990-1820. tucsoncapoeira.com.
Xingyiquan — Descending Dragon Health Center, 3461 E. Speedway. Internal martial arts share common principles such as non-oppostition of greater force, using leverage and structural alignment to maximize the bodies ability to generate force, and a mind-body connection. Practice involves fundamental exercises, and partnered drills. Ages 16 and up. 5:30-7 p.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays. No class Nov. 22. $75. 404-4869. descendingdragon.weebly.com.
Qigong — Descending Dragon Health Center. A low impact movement practice that places emphasis on breath, posture, and intent. Movements involve bending, stretching, and breathing which are designed to improve health. 8-9 a.m. Saturdays. $10. 404-4869. descendingdragon.weebly.com.
Intro to Capoeira — Studio Axé. Learn the basics of Capoeira. Noon-1:15 p.m. Saturdays; 7-8:15 p.m. Mondays. $15. 990-1820. tucsoncapoeira.com.
Tucson Community Capoeira Classes All Levels — Movement Culture. Brazilian martial arts. 4-6 p.m. Saturdays. $15. 603-8043. tucsoncapoeira.org.
Yoga
Yoga for Bodies That Don't Bend — Centerline Movement Studio, 1600 N. Tucson Blvd., Suite 100. Safe place to explore your body, breath and mind through yoga without worrying about what you can or can't do or how you look trying to do it. Ages 14 and up. 6-7 p.m. Mondays. $15. 1-919-260-0236. mindfuladventure.com.
Tucson Tuesday Laughter Yoga — Quaker Meeting House, 931 N. Fifth Ave. Breathing, yogic exercises and laughter designed to promote peace and healing. 6-7 p.m. Tuesdays. Donations appreciated. 490-5500. laughteryoga.org.
Yoga Wednesdays — Summit Hut, 7745 N. Oracle Road, Oro Valley. Life-enhancing yoga. 9-10:30 a.m. Wednesdays. Free. 888-1000. facebook.com.
Yoga for a Cause: Donation Class for the Humane Society of Southern Arizona — Tucson Yoga, 150 S. Fourth Ave. Beyond shelter services, HSSA provides vaccination and spay/neuter services, and education on the proper care for pets and more. 6-10 a.m. Nov. 22. $10-$20. 321-3704.
All Bodies Rise Yoga — Floor Polish Dance Studio, 408 N. Fourth Ave. All levels are welcome. Great for yoga beginners. Bring a yoga mat if you have one, or rent one of ours. Bring water. Ages 16 and up. 10-11 a.m. Saturdays. $6. 333-5905. floorpolishdance.com.
Tibetan Yoga — Awam Tibetan Buddhist Institute, 3810 E. Monte Vista Drive. Suitable as a preparation for meditation and is very adaptable to those with physical limitations that are a barrier to many other forms of yoga. Ages 16 and up. Donations accepted. 10-11 a.m. Saturdays. $5, donations appreciated. 622-8460. awaminstitute.org.
Other workout ideas
Black Friday HIIT Workouts — Floor Polish Dance Studio. High Intensity Interval Training is a style of exercise that uses short bursts of activity followed by brief rest periods to get your heart rate up, maximize your output, and increase your endurance over time. Ages 16 and up. Wear sneakers and bring water. 9:30-10:30 a.m. and 11:30 a.m-12:30 p.m. Nov. 23. Free. 333-5905. floorpolishdance.com.