FESTIVAL AND ACTIVITIES
Bingo — McCulloch-Wagner American Legion Post 109 Family Home, 15921 S.Houghton Road, Corona de Tucson. Must be 18 or up to play. Bingo cards cost $1 each. 5:45-6:50 p.m. tacos will be sold. Proceeds benefit community and veterans. 7-9 p.m. Thursdays. $10. 762-5652. post109.org.
Creative Salads and Fresh Summer Recipes — The Garden Kitchen, 2205 S. Fourth Ave. Learn how to transform your typical salad to a decadent meal. Price includes lunch of dishes made. 10 a.m.-1 p.m. May 31. $55. 621-0476. thegardenkitchen.org.
ALR Philly Cheese Steak Dinner — McCulloch-Wagner American Legion Post 109 Family Home. Philly cheese steak sandwich, parmesan fries or cheesy tater tots, dessert and beverage. Served in a smoke free family friendly dining room. Proceeds benefit community and veterans. 5-7 p.m. $9. 762-5652. post109.org.
Boy Scout Troop 770 Car Wash — McCulloch-Wagner American Legion Post 109 Family Home. Donations go towards activities and to help send kids to summer camp. 7:30-11 a.m. June 1. Free. 762-5652.
Blind Wine Tasting — Maynards Market & Kitchen, 400 N. Toole Ave. Try five wines blindly and guess the varietals. If you get it right, you may win a bottle to take home. 6-8 p.m. June 7. $12. 545-0577. maynardstucson.com.
KIDS STUFF
Comic Book Club — Kirk-Bear Canyon Public Library, 8959 E. Tanque Verde Road. Learn how to break down the basic elements of comic books, how to draw basic images, and learn about the different types of comic books and graphic novels. Ages 6 and up. 1-2 p.m. June 1. Free. 594-5275.
Science Saturday: Camouflage – Hide and Seek in the Desert — Wheeler Taft Abbett Sr Public Library, 7800 N. Schisler Drive. Presented by Pima County Natural Resources, Parks and Rec. Slide presentation and hands-on activities to learn how camouflage plays a role in animal survival. Ages 6 and up. 2-3 p.m. June 1. Free. 594-5200.