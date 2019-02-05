FITNESS
Tai Chi
Tai Chi for Health - Twice Per Week! — St. Philips in the Hills Episcopal Church, 4440 N. Campbell Ave. Improve balance, mental clarity, relieve pain and create an overall feeling of well-being through natural breathing and slow, gentle, meditative body movements. Register at events@heatherchalon.com. 9-10 a.m. Mondays and Thursdays. $55 a month. 780-6751. heatherchalon.com.
Tai Chi ForArthritis-Part 2 — Ellie Towne Flowing Wells Community Center, 1660 W. Ruthrauff Road. For those who have learned the Basic six and Advanced 6 Tai Chi. This class goes into nine additional moves. Register at webcams.pima.gov. 12:15-1:15 p.m. Feb. 11 and 25. $27. 742-4600.
Tai Chi for Health — Resurrection Lutheran Church, 11575 N. First Ave, Oro Valley. Safe, effective and fun way to improve balance, mental clarity, relieve pain and create an overall feeling of well-being through natural breathing and slow, gentle, meditative body movements. 1-2 p.m. Mondays. $10; $60 for nine weeks. 780-6751. heatherchalon.com.
Tai Chi for Health: Beginner's Class — The Studio, 4648 E. Speedway. Safe, effective and fun way to improve balance, mental clarity, relieve pain and create an overall feeling of well-being through natural breathing and slow, gentle, meditative body movements. 9-9:45 a.m. Tuesdays. $7; $45 for nine-week series. 1-203-470-9549. heatherchalon.com.
Tai Chi for Health: Advanced Class — The Studio. Improve balance, mental clarity, relieve pain and create an overall feeling of well-being through natural breathing and slow, gentle, meditative body movements. 10-11 a.m. Tuesdays. $10; $60 for nine weeks. 1-203-470-9549. heatherchalon.com.
Seated Tai Chi for Health — Ellie Towne Flowing Wells Community Center. Chair class with slow but smooth movements to work on leg strength, posture, and balance. Ages 18 and up. 1-2 p.m. Feb. 13, 20 and 27. $24. 465-2890.
Tai Chi for Health and Balance — St. Paul's United Methodist Church, 8051 E. Broadway. Reduce your stress while enjoying safe, gentle exercise that improves balance, range of motion, and flexibility. All ages. 5:30-6:30 p.m. Thursdays. $5. 465-6561.
Tai Chi in the Garden — Mission Garden, 946 W. Mission Lane. Beginners welcome. 8-9 a.m. Saturdays. $10. 955-5200. tucsonsbirthplace.org.
Tai Chi class — The Hoff Studio, 215 N. Hoff Ave. Beginners are welcome for this introductory and ongoing Tai Chi practice. 1-2 p.m. Saturdays. $10. 333-5905. windrivertaichi.com.
Tai Chi for Health — Eckstrom Columbus Public Library, 4350 E. 22nd St. Program has been shown to reduce pain, improve physical and cognitive function, relieve depression, and increase quality of life. 2-3 p.m. Feb. 17 and 24. Free. 594-5285.
Yoga
Yoga for Bodies That Don't Bend — Centerline Movement Studio, 1600 N. Tucson Blvd., Suite 100. For those who would like to increase flexibility, functional strength, and relieve stress. Ages 14 and up. 6-7 p.m. Mondays. $15. 1-919-260-0236. mindfuladventure.com.
Tucson Tuesday Laughter Yoga — Quaker Meeting House, 931 N. Fifth Ave. Breathing, yogic exercises and laughter designed to promote peace and healing. 6-7 p.m. Tuesdays. Donations appreciated. 490-5500. laughteryoga.org.
All Bodies Rise Yoga — Floor Polish Dance Studio, 408 N. Fourth Ave. All levels welcome. Great for yoga beginners. Bring a yoga mat if you have one, or rent one of ours. Bring water. Ages 16 and up. 10-11:15 a.m. Saturdays. $6. 333-5905. floorpolishdance.com.
Tibetan Yoga — Awam Tibetan Buddhist Institute, 3400 E. Speedway, Suite 204. Suitable as a preparation for meditation and is very adaptable to those with physical limitations that are a barrier to many other forms of yoga. Ages 16 and up. 10-11 a.m. Saturdays. $5, donations appreciated. 622-8460. awaminstitute.org.
Yoga for Humanitarian Aid — Floor Polish Dance Studio. This is a donation-based yoga class that benefits humanitarian aid groups in Arizona. All proceeds from class go to a designated group each month. All levels welcomed. Great for yoga beginners. Bring a yoga mat if you have one, or rent one of ours. Bring water. Ages 16 and up. 10-11 a.m. Sundays. Donations appreciated.
Cat Yoga — Hermitage No-Kill Cat Shelter and Sanctuary, 5278 E. 21st St. Bring a mat, we'll provide the cats. Register in advance. Ages 16 and up. 1-2:15 p.m. Feb. 17. $15. 571-7839, Ext. 3. hermitagecatshelter.org.
Vibe Out Yoga — Floor Polish Dance Studio. Suitable for yoga beginners and those with more experience. Bring a yoga mat if you have one, or rent one of ours. Bring water. Ages 16 and up. 6:30-7:30 p.m. Sundays. $6.
Martial arts/meditation
Taekwondo Wellness Classes — TKD Wellness Center, 5675 N. Oracle Road. Alternative exercise and wellness class that welcomes youth with or without mental health diagnosis. Ages 7 and up. 10-11 a.m. Saturdays; 4:30-5:50 p.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays; 5:30-6:30 p.m. Mondays. $20; $95 a month. 419-7837. tkdwellness.com.
Meditation Mondays — Ada Pierce McCormick Building, in the Little Chapel, 1404 E. First St. Chairs and meditation cushions will be available, and you are welcome to bring your own meditation props. 5:45-6:45 p.m. Feb. 11. Free. 621-3466. compassioncenter.arizona.edu.
Introduction to Aikido, The Art of Peace — Martial Arts of Tucson Dojo, 4815 E. Speedway. Learn the Art of Peace- turning conflict into harmonious engagement with effective hand-to-hand and weapons techniques with applications in self-defense, self-development, meditation and centering. Ages 12 and up. Please arrive 10-15 early and wear loose, sturdy clothing. 10 a.m.-noon Feb. 16; 6-8 p.m. Feb. 11 and 13. Free. 325-0290. martialartsoftucson.com.
Silent Meditation — Rancho Center, 3400 E. Speedway, Suite 204. Awam Tibetan Buddhist Institute. Ages 18 and up. 6-7 p.m. Tuesdays. Free. 622-8460. awaminstitute.org.
Other workout ideas
Ab Fab: core workout class — Floor Polish Dance Studio. A serious 30-minute core workout class that gets you in, out, and rocking that mid-section fitness. Class will help you safely engage and strengthen all the muscles of your core including abs, back, and sides. Wear workout clothes, sneakers or bare feet and bring water. 5-5:30 p.m. Mondays-Thursdays. $6.
HIIT Workout class — Floor Polish Dance Studio. High energy class to experience the environment of a group fitness class paired with the ability to tailor your workout to your own needs and abilities...plus, a great playlist to pump you up while you move. Ages 16 and up. Wear sneakers and bring water. 7-8 a.m. Tuesdays and Fridays. $6.
Burlesque Fitness class — Floor Polish Dance Studio. No dancing or stripping, just exercises that focus on arms, legs and core muscles. Always features sexy fun music playlists. Wear exercise attire to move in, bring a yoga mat if you have one and water. Class is usually done barefoot. Ages 16 and up. 5:45-6:45 p.m. Tuesdays. $6.
Belly Dance Blast — Floor Polish Dance Studio. All levels welcome, no dance experience necessary. Please wear comfortable clothes that you can move in, bring a hip scarf if you have one. Ages 16 and up. 7-8 p.m. Wednesdays. $6.
Femme: Dance Choreography Class — Floor Polish Dance Studio. Some dance experience is recommended. It is fairly fast paced with the choreography. Wear clothes to move and bend in, like workout or yoga clothes. Wear sneakers and bring water. Ages 16 and up. 7-8 p.m. Thursdays. $6.
Bollywood Fitness — Floor Polish Dance Studio. Cardio dance class that moves to the global beat of Bollywood music, which incorporates classical Indian dance, modern jazz, hip-hop, and more. All levels of dancers. Wear comfortable cloths to move in, sneakers and water. 11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. Sundays. $6.