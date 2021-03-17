A vacation and the Pima County Library prompted this woman's international move

Four months later, I started working as a Children’s Services Librarian at the library I visited exactly one year earlier. I even made friends with the staff member who registered my library card during my visit from Canada. She is now one of my dearest friends and we often go grab milk tea together.

Besides the dramatically different climates, another challenge for me was to transition from a behind-the-scenes librarian to a children’s librarian that has daily interactions with the public. I had never hosted a StoryTime before and was quite anxious about it. I couldn’t help but think negatively and wonder, "Would anyone come to my StoryTime? What if I couldn’t engage with the kids like the other librarians? What if the kids couldn’t understand me, or even worse, what if they laughed at my accent?"