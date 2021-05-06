Add these remarkable biographies and memoirs to your must-read list

Most readers enjoy “walking in their shoes” when meeting characters in novels and short stories. Readers of nonfiction may prefer very specific shoes … tales by and about real men and women.
If you are among them, you’re in luck. Bookstores and libraries are suddenly teeming with remarkable biographies and memoirs.
Here, courtesy of the Tucson Festival of Books, are some recently-published and soon-to-be-published titles that may be the just right fit for you:
• “Letter to a Young Female Physician” by Suzanne Koven. Released last week, this is a warm, poignant, funny memoir by a female physician. In addition of being a doctor, Koven is a mother, daughter, teacher and writer. It’s not easy being her. The Tucson Festival of Books will air a free, open-to-everyone, virtual conversation with Koven on May 19. — Lynn Wiese Sneyd
• “Madam Speaker” by Susan Page. Celebrity biographer Susan Page examines the life and times of House Speaker Nancy Pelosi. And to think, Pelosi believed her career would probably start winding down when Hillary Clinton was elected president. — Ginia Desmond
• “The Man Who Ate Too Much” by John Birdsall. Written by a Tucson author, this is a tour-de-force portrait of the complicated, closeted life of James Beard – the “Dean of American Cookery.” Deeply researched and highly engaging, it is a must-read for anyone who appreciates the mark Beard made on 20th-century American cuisine. — Helene Woodhams
• “Stronger” by Cindy McCain. If you’re looking for an insider’s perspective of John McCain, you can’t find a biographer much closer than his widow, Cindy. The full title is all you need to know about the book: “Stronger: Courage, Hope, and Humor in My Life with John McCain.” — Maria Parham
• “My West Side Story” by George Chakiris. This recently-released memoir reflects on a life indelibly shaped by Chakiris’ role as Bernardo in the film version of West Side Story in 1961. — Tricia Clapp
• “Crying in H Mart” by Michelle Zauner. The author is already well-known as a gifted singer, song-writer and guitarist. Turns out she can write, too. “Crying in H Mart” is a funny, heart-felt memoir by a Korean-American who tight-roped the demands of two cultures while growing up in Eugene, Oregon. Published two weeks ago, it quickly raced to No. 2 on the New York Times bestseller list. — Bill Finley
• “The Triumph of Nancy Reagan” by Karen Tumulty. Nancy Reagan may have been the most influential First Lady in American history, but did we ever really know her? Probably not, but we will know her better after finishing this true biography that was released last week. — Maria Parham
• “Brat” by Andrew McCarthy. Actor Andrew McCarthy was part of the “Brat Pack” that included Rob Lowe, Emilio Estevez and Molly Ringwald. Their distinctive style came to represent an era of pop culture that McCarthy examines in a candid memoir that releases this week. — Tricia Clapp
• “Dark Mirror” by Barton Gellman. Part memoir and part confessional, this about-to-be-released book reflects on Gellman’s involvement with Edward Snowden – who handed Gellman, a reporter a highly-classified NSA archive in 2013. It became the biggest real-life spy story of the 21st Century so far. “Dark Mirror” will be released May 19. — Helene Woodhams
• “Sanctuary” by Emily Rapp Black. In this incisive memoir, Rapp reflects on her life’s journey after losing her 2-year-old son to Tay Sachs. What does it mean to be resilient? Rapp, more than most, knows the answer is complicated. — Tricia Clapp
Stay up-to-date on news from the Tucson Festival Books by visiting TucsonFestivalOfBooks.org or Facebook.com/tucsonfestivalofbooks.