Add these remarkable biographies and memoirs to your must-read list

• “Stronger” by Cindy McCain. If you’re looking for an insider’s perspective of John McCain, you can’t find a biographer much closer than his widow, Cindy. The full title is all you need to know about the book: “Stronger: Courage, Hope, and Humor in My Life with John McCain.” — Maria Parham

• “My West Side Story” by George Chakiris. This recently-released memoir reflects on a life indelibly shaped by Chakiris’ role as Bernardo in the film version of West Side Story in 1961. — Tricia Clapp

• “Crying in H Mart” by Michelle Zauner. The author is already well-known as a gifted singer, song-writer and guitarist. Turns out she can write, too. “Crying in H Mart” is a funny, heart-felt memoir by a Korean-American who tight-roped the demands of two cultures while growing up in Eugene, Oregon. Published two weeks ago, it quickly raced to No. 2 on the New York Times bestseller list. — Bill Finley

• “The Triumph of Nancy Reagan” by Karen Tumulty. Nancy Reagan may have been the most influential First Lady in American history, but did we ever really know her? Probably not, but we will know her better after finishing this true biography that was released last week. — Maria Parham