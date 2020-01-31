Author behind best-selling 'The Art of Racing in the Rain' makes Tucson stop

Stein exited the sport after a serious crash, which in typical Pacific Northwest fashion, occurred during a downpour. He said that when he’s tried to return to the track on a limited basis, racing once or twice a year, it’s been mostly frustrating.

“You drop off speed really quickly if you’re not on the track. You kind of lose the edge and forget what it feels like to be at the limits, and suddenly everybody’s passing you if you haven’t been racing for awhile,” Stein said. “I want to be a front runner, I don’t want to be one of these back markers.”

While that fateful crash may have marked the end of Stein’s racing career, it marked the beginning of a bigger chapter in his life.

When he began to write “The Art of Racing in the Rain,” Stein said the first thing that came to him was the voice of the dog. With two previously published books already to his credit, Stein knew he needed a plot beyond the dog.

“That’s when the story (came together) of him analyzing his human partner’s or master’s position and trying to learn from that,” Stein said. “And I thought, ‘What better place to set a dog philosophizing about the world except at the racetrack?”