You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
Author Erin Carlson discusses 'Queen Meryl' at the Loft

Author Erin Carlson discusses 'Queen Meryl' at the Loft

In addition to the “Queen Meryl” book talk, the Loft will show a movie starring the legendary Meryl Streep.

 Ron Medvescek / Arizona Daily Star

Erin Carlson, author of the new book “Queen Meryl: The Iconic Roles, Heroic Deeds and Legendary Life of Meryl Streep!” will hold a discussion at the Loft with Jeff Yanc, followed by a showing of “The Devil Wears Prada.”

Carlson holds a master’s in journalism from Northwestern University and has covered the entertainment industry for the Associated Press and The Hollywood Reporter.

Book sales and signings begin at 6:30 p.m. and the discussion follows at 7 on Thursday, March 12, at the Loft Cinema, 3233 E. Speedway. Regular admission prices will apply.

The event is sponsored by the Loft Cinema and the Tucson Festival of Books.

Contact Johanna Eubank at jeubank@tucson.com

Tags

Subscribe for just 23¢ per week
  • Support quality journalism
  • Get unlimited access to tucson.com and apps
  • No more surveys blocking articles

Online producer

Johanna Eubank is a digital producer for the Arizona Daily Star and tucson.com. She has been with the Star in various capacities since 1991.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News