Author Erin Carlson discusses 'Queen Meryl' at the Loft

Erin Carlson, author of the new book “Queen Meryl: The Iconic Roles, Heroic Deeds and Legendary Life of Meryl Streep!” will hold a discussion at the Loft with Jeff Yanc, followed by a showing of “The Devil Wears Prada.”

Carlson holds a master’s in journalism from Northwestern University and has covered the entertainment industry for the Associated Press and The Hollywood Reporter.

Book sales and signings begin at 6:30 p.m. and the discussion follows at 7 on Thursday, March 12, at the Loft Cinema, 3233 E. Speedway. Regular admission prices will apply.

The event is sponsored by the Loft Cinema and the Tucson Festival of Books.

