BOOK EVENTS FOR APRIL 21-27
All events are free unless otherwise noted.
SUNDAY
Discovery Day With Artist/Author/Illustrator Vic Hollins — Medella Vina Ranch, 4450 S. Houghton Road. Hollins will be available to answer questions about publishing and art styles in addition to custom signing her works. 10 a.m.-1 p.m. April 21. 574-5535. vichollins.com.
Analog Hour: Silent Reading Party — Exo Roast Company, 403 N. Sixth Ave. Bring a book and leave your phone off. More info at facebook.com/tucsonanaloghour. 1-3 p.m. April 21. 777-4709. facebook.com.
Book Discussion "Like Water for Chocolate" — Antigone Books, 411 N. Fourth Ave. By Laura Esquivel. 3:30-5 p.m. April 21. 792-3715. antigonebooks.com.
MONDAY
Read to a Dog — Kirk-Bear Canyon Public Library, 8959 E. Tanque Verde Road. Kids practice reading to service dogs. 6-7 p.m. Mondays. 594-5275. library.pima.gov.
TUESDAY
Toddler Storytime — Murphy-Wilmot Public Library, 530 N. Wilmot Road. Listen, learn, sing, move and play together. 9:30-10 and 10:30-11 a.m. Tuesdays. 594-5420.
WEDNESDAY
Friends of the Library Book Sale — Oro Valley Public Library, 1350 W. Naranja Drive. Variety of books. All proceeds benefit the library. For more information call the Friends Book Shoppe at 594-5671. 9 a.m.-7 p.m. April 24 and 25; 10 a.m.-5 p.m. April 26; 9 a.m.- 5 p.m. April 27. 594-5580.
Storytime for Babies — Murphy-Wilmot Public Library. Short stories with music and songs. Babies up to 18 months with caregiver. 10:30-11:15 a.m. Wednesdays. 594-5420.
Toddler Storytime and Playgroup — Eckstrom-Columbus Public Library, 4350 E. 22nd St. Parents/caregivers and children interact through stories, songs, dancing and rhymes. Stories are kept short to fit the toddlers' attention span. Children 18-36 months. 10:30-11:30 a.m. Wednesdays. 594-5285.
Babytime — Kirk-Bear Canyon Public Library. The stories are short and the babies enjoy moving with the music. Babies up to 18 months. 3-3:30 p.m. Wednesdays. 594-5275. library.pima.gov.
Read to A Dog — Murphy-Wilmot Public Library. Children read to therapy dogs to improve their reading skills. Ages 4 and up. 3-4 p.m. Wednesdays. 594-5420.
THURSDAY
Bilingual Babytime/Hora de Cuentos Bilingües para Bebés — Murphy-Wilmot Public Library. Presented in Spanish and English, this bilingual story time is for babies up to 18 months. It is a learning experience for bilingual and monolingual babies to listen to stories, sing songs and have fun. 9:30-10:15 a.m. Thursdays. 594-5420.
Bilingual Family Storytime — Murphy-Wilmot Public Library. Stories and crafts. Ages 18 months to 5 years but the whole family is welcome. Spanish and English. 10:30-11:15 a.m. Thursdays. 594-5420.
Preschool Storytime — Wheeler Taft Abbett Sr. Public Library, 7800 N. Schisler Drive. For ages 3-5 with a parent or caregiver. 10:30-11:15 a.m. Thursdays. 594-5200. library.pima.gov.
Read to a Dog — Wheeler Taft Abbett Sr. Public Library, 7800 N. Schisler Drive. Children read to a licensed therapy dog in a low stress environment to gain practice and confidence. Noon-6 p.m. Thursdays. 594-5200.
Poetry Circle — Oro Valley Public Library, 1305 W. Naranja Drive. This month's topic: Wendell Berry - American novelist, poet, environmental activist, cultural critic, and farmer. For adults and teens. 2-3:30 p.m. April 25. 594-5580.
FRIDAY
Preschool Storytime — Murphy-Wilmot Public Library. Read stories, activities and sing songs. Ages 3-5 with an adult. 10:30-11:15 a.m. Fridays. 594-5420.
Discussion with Michelle Tea — Antigone Books. Includes a reading and signing of "Astro Baby," as well as a discussion with Tea about her educational and inclusive approach to the revolutionary genre of children’s literature. 6-7:30 p.m. April 26. 792-3715. antigonebooks.com.
SATURDAY
WOW Teen Reading Ambassadors Present Matt Mendez — Worlds of Words, 1430 E. Second St. The program includes a brief presentation, a question and answer period and time for snacks and personal interactions with the author. 10 a.m.-noon. April 27. 621-9340. wowlit.org.
Feminist Book Group: Story of Jane — Antigone Books. "The Legendary Underground Feminist Abortion Service" by Laura Kaplan. 3:30-5 p.m. April 27. 792-3715. antigonebooks.com.
J.R. Bartlett and the "Captive Girl: Nancy Valentine" — Lowe House Project, 14 Calle Iglesia. Reading, talk and signing. Based on a true story with some of the action taking place in 1850s Tubac. 3:30-5 p.m. April 27. 398-9571. lowehouseproject.com.