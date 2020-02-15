You are the owner of this article.
Author Lisa See will receive the 2020 Tucson Festival of Books Founders Award

Lisa See is the author of “The Island of Sea Women,” “Tea Girl of Hummingbird Lane” and other books.

 Patricia Williams

New York Times bestselling author Lisa See is being recognized with the Tucson Festival of Books Founders Award.

Author of “The Island of Sea Women,” “Tea Girl of Hummingbird Lane” and other books, See will be presented with the award at the authors table dinner at the University of Arizona before the festival.

The Founders Award was established in 2011 and honors literary achievement that has captivated our imagination and whose body of work will be an inspiration to readers, writers and book lovers.

See has previously been honored as the Organization of Chinese American Women’s National Woman of the Year, has received the Chinese American Museum’s History Makers Award and was an Edgar Award nominee.

See’s events at the festival include “Meet Lisa See,” at 11:30 a.m. March 14, in Modern Languages Room 350; and “Unwavering Human Spirit,” at 4 p.m. March 14, in the Student Union North Ballroom. Both are ticketed events.

See’s latest book, “The Island of Sea Women” is a multi-generation-spanning story of two women whose individual choices become inextricably tangled.

Past Founders Award recipients are Elmore Leonard, 2011; Larry McMurtry and Diana Ossana, 2012; R.L. Stine, 2013; Richard Russo, 2014; The Rock Bottom Remainders: Mitch Albom, Dave Barry, Sam Barry, Greg Isles, Ridley Pearson, Amy Tan and Scott Turow, 2015; J.A. Jance, 2016; T.C. Boyle, 2017; Billy Collins, 2018; and Luis Alberto Urrea, 2019.

Contact Johanna Eubank at jeubank@tucson.com

If you go

What: Tucson Festival of Books

When: 9:30 a.m.-5:30 p.m. March 14-15, 2020

Where: University of Arizona campus

Cost: Free. Some events require tickets, but these are also free. Tickets will be available beginning at noon March 9 on the festival's website. Friends of the Festival may begin getting tickets March 4.

More information: tucsonfestivalofbooks.org. Subscribe to the Festival newsletter to get updates on authors, tickets, and other festival news by email.

Online producer

Johanna Eubank is a digital producer for the Arizona Daily Star and tucson.com. She has been with the Star in various capacities since 1991.

