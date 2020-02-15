Author Lisa See will receive the 2020 Tucson Festival of Books Founders Award

New York Times bestselling author Lisa See is being recognized with the Tucson Festival of Books Founders Award.

Author of “The Island of Sea Women,” “Tea Girl of Hummingbird Lane” and other books, See will be presented with the award at the authors table dinner at the University of Arizona before the festival.

The Founders Award was established in 2011 and honors literary achievement that has captivated our imagination and whose body of work will be an inspiration to readers, writers and book lovers.

See has previously been honored as the Organization of Chinese American Women’s National Woman of the Year, has received the Chinese American Museum’s History Makers Award and was an Edgar Award nominee.

See’s events at the festival include “Meet Lisa See,” at 11:30 a.m. March 14, in Modern Languages Room 350; and “Unwavering Human Spirit,” at 4 p.m. March 14, in the Student Union North Ballroom. Both are ticketed events.

See’s latest book, “The Island of Sea Women” is a multi-generation-spanning story of two women whose individual choices become inextricably tangled.

Past Founders Award recipients are Elmore Leonard, 2011; Larry McMurtry and Diana Ossana, 2012; R.L. Stine, 2013; Richard Russo, 2014; The Rock Bottom Remainders: Mitch Albom, Dave Barry, Sam Barry, Greg Isles, Ridley Pearson, Amy Tan and Scott Turow, 2015; J.A. Jance, 2016; T.C. Boyle, 2017; Billy Collins, 2018; and Luis Alberto Urrea, 2019.

