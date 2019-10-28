BOOK EVENTS FOR NOV. 3-9
All events are free unless otherwise noted.
MONDAY
Read to a Dog — Kirk-Bear Canyon Public Library, 8959 E. Tanque Verde Road. Kids practice reading to service dogs. 6-7 p.m. Mondays. 594-5275. library.pima.gov.
Tucson Exegetes "Charming Billy" by Alice McDermott — Dusenberry-River Public Library, 5605 E. River Road. RSVP recommended but not required. Call Bill Coan at 920-470-3940 or visit meetup.com/TucsonExegetes/. 6-8 p.m. Nov. 4. meetup.com.
TUESDAY
Toddler Storytime — Murphy-Wilmot Public Library, 530 N. Wilmot Road. Listen, learn, sing, move and play together. 9:30-10 and 10:30-11 a.m. Tuesdays. 594-5420.
Toddler Storytime — Kirk-Bear Canyon Public Library. Hear stories, sing songs, and play learning games. For ages children 18-36 months. 10:15-10:45 a.m. Tuesdays and Wednesdays. 594-5275.
PreSchool Storytime — Kirk-Bear Canyon Public Library. Hear stories, sing songs and play learning games. Designed for ages 3-5. 11:15-11:45 a.m. Tuesdays and Wednesdays. 594-5275.
Babytime Storytime and Playgroup — Eckstrom-Columbus Public Library, 4350 E. 22nd St. Storytime is approximately 20 minutes long, then stay after the storytime for a playgroup where the babies can play with fun toys and you can meet other parents/caregivers. For babies up to 18 months of age. 2-3 p.m. Nov. 5. 594-5285.
WEDNESDAY
Storytime for Babies — Murphy-Wilmot Public Library. Short stories with music and songs. Babies up to 18 months with caregiver. 10:30-11:15 a.m. Wednesdays. 594-5420.
Toddler Storytme and Playgroup — Eckstrom Columbus Public Library. Parents/caregivers and children interact through stories, songs, and rhymes. Storytime followed by an interactive play experience. Children ages 18-36 months. 10:30-11:30 a.m. Wednesdays. 594-5285.
Babytime — Kirk-Bear Canyon Public Library. The stories are short and the babies enjoy moving with the music. Babies up to 18 months. 3-3:30 p.m. Wednesdays. 594-5275. library.pima.gov.
THURSDAY
Bilingual Babytime/Hora de Cuentos Bilingües para Bebés — Murphy-Wilmot Public Library. Presented in Spanish and English, this bilingual story time is for babies up to 18 months. It is a learning experience for bilingual and monolingual babies to listen to stories, sing songs and have fun. 9:30-10:15 a.m. Thursdays. 594-5420.
Bilingual Family Storytime — Murphy-Wilmot Public Library. Stories and crafts. Ages 18 months to 5 years but the whole family is welcome. Spanish and English. 10:30-11:15 a.m. Thursdays.594-5420.
Preschool Storytime — Eckstrom-Columbus Public Library. Read stories, sing songs and do a fun craft activity. Ages 3-5 with an accompanying adult. 10:30-11:30 Nov. 7. 594-5285.
Book Release Celebration — University of Arizona Bookstore, 1209 E. University Blvd. "Yolqui" by Roberto Rodriguez. 5-6:45 p.m. Nov. 7. 621-3920. uapress.arizona.edu.
Read to a Dog — Wheeler Taft Abbett Sr. Public Library, 7800 N. Schisler Drive. Children read to a licensed therapy dog in a low stress environment to gain practice and confidence. 5-6 p.m. Thursdays. 594-5200.
Odyssey Storytelling “Second Chances” — Sea of Glass Center for The Arts, 330 E. Seventh St. Seven diverse stories of pain, fear, anger woven with humor, joy, love and transformation. The unexpected rewards of life’s second chances. 7-9 p.m. Nov. 7. $10. 270-7747. storyartsgroup.org.
FRIDAY
Sabino Story Time — Sabino Canyon Recreation Area, 5700 N. Sabino Canyon Road. Storybooks, games, songs and activities relating to a theme of the week. Preschoolers and their siblings. All children must be accompanied by an adult. 10-11 a.m. Fridays. 749-8700. sabinonaturalists.org.
Preschool Storytime — Murphy-Wilmot Public Library. Read stories, activities and sing songs. Ages 3-5 with an adult. 10:30-11:15 a.m. Fridays. 594-5420.
Jack Loeffler Book Talk and Signing — Mosty Books, 6208 E. Speedway. "Headed into the Wind." 7-8 p.m. Nov. 8. 571-0110. mostlybooksaz.com.
SATURDAY
Book signing with Donis Casey — Clues Unlimited, 3154 E. Fort Lowell Road. "The Wrong Girl." 2:30-4 p.m. Nov. 9. 326-8533. cluesunlimited.com.